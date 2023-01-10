Open Menu

Sylvester Stallone lists Hidden Hills mansion for $22.5M

“Tulsa King” star paid $18M for equestrian estate in February

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 10, 2023 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Sylvester Stallone with 24304 Hidden Valley Road (Getty, Google Maps)
Sylvester Stallone is going to fly from his 10,500-square-foot pad in Hidden Hills. The ask: $22.5 million.

Eleven months after he bought it, the beefy actor known for his “Rocky” and “Rambo” series has listed his west San Fernando Valley mansion at 24304 Hidden Valley Road, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

He paid $18.15 million for the 2.3-acre property in February 2022, a month after he sold his custom mansion in Beverly Park to Adele for $58 million – a property originally listed for $110 million.

Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the Hidden Hills gated estate includes a four-bedroom, eight-bathroom house, a guesthouse, pool house and a four-stall horse barn, tack room and a private riding arena.

The two-story, Hamptons-style house, built in 2014, includes a double-door entry that opens into a soaring foyer with a staircase and balcony. It has an eat-in gourmet kitchen with a center island, which flows into a living room with vaulted and beamed ceilings.

There’s a home theater, a mirrored gym and a wine cellar with a tasting room.

Upstairs, a large master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a steam shower and a soaking tub. A private balcony overlooks a large backyard with a pool and spa, cabana and outdoor kitchen.

The property contains a greenhouse, vegetable garden, 100 citrus and avocado trees and a koi pond.

The estate was initially sold for $7.8 million to Margie Keyes, the Australian-born ex-wife of Keyes Auto Group owner Howard Keyes, according to Dirt.com.

Broker Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One holds the listing.

The 76-year-old Stallone, who now portrays a mafia capo in exile on the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King, and his wife Jennifer Flavin, plan to live at their $35 million mansion in Palm Beach, according to TMZ.

— Dana Bartholomew




