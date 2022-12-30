The Hidden Hills home of Vin Scully, the longtime voice of the L.A. Dodgers, sold for $14 million this week.

The asking price for the 11,000-square-foot mansion was $15 million when it was put on the market in October, a couple of months after Scully passed at age 94.

The longtime Dodgers announcer paid $12.4 million for the mansion in 2009, according to the Los Angeles Times. The house was built in 2003.

The final selling price works out to $1,272 per square foot.

Nicknamed Home Plate, the mansion located at 25090 Jim Bridger Road was listed by his daughter Cat Scully and Mimi Bladow, both affiliated with Compass. Michael Gilbert of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer, who was not identified.

Located on 2 acres in the Ashley Ridge section of Hidden Hills, the two-story French Chateau-style main house offers seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a cinema, a marble wet bar and a wine cellar. The home also includes stone-cast fireplaces, crystal chandeliers, coffered ceilings and oak floors.

Home Plate’s grounds include a full-size tennis court, a pool, spa, a putting green and a six-car garage. The entrance to the house includes a motor court and a fountain.

When the property was listed, another LA Times story said Home Plate was ranked the sixth most expensive listing in Hidden Hills during the fall/winter 2022 season. Topping the list is a home that music star Madonna bought from another Grammy Award-winning musician The Weeknd. It is listed for $26 million. Also on the list, NBA star Ben Simmons listed his Hidden Hills mansion for $21.5 million.

–Andrew Asch