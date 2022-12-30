Open Menu

Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills estate sells for $14M

Late Dodgers announcer nicknamed his property Home Plate

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 30, 2022 12:30 PM
By TRD Staff
25090 Jim Bridger Road and Vin Scully (Compass, Getty)
25090 Jim Bridger Road and Vin Scully (Compass, Getty)

The Hidden Hills home of Vin Scully, the longtime voice of the L.A. Dodgers, sold for $14 million this week.

The asking price for the 11,000-square-foot mansion was $15 million when it was put on the market in October, a couple of months after Scully passed at age 94.

25090 Jim Bridger Road (Compass)
25090 Jim Bridger Road (Compass)

The longtime Dodgers announcer paid $12.4 million for the mansion in 2009, according to the Los Angeles Times. The house was built in 2003.

The final selling price works out to $1,272 per square foot.

Nicknamed Home Plate, the mansion located at 25090 Jim Bridger Road was listed by his daughter Cat Scully and Mimi Bladow, both affiliated with Compass. Michael Gilbert of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer, who was not identified.

Located on 2 acres in the Ashley Ridge section of Hidden Hills, the two-story French Chateau-style main house offers seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a cinema, a marble wet bar and a wine cellar. The home also includes stone-cast fireplaces, crystal chandeliers, coffered ceilings and oak floors.

25090 Jim Bridger Road (Compass)
25090 Jim Bridger Road (Compass)

Home Plate’s grounds include a full-size tennis court, a pool, spa, a putting green and a six-car garage. The entrance to the house includes a motor court and a fountain.

When the property was listed, another LA Times story said Home Plate was ranked the sixth most expensive listing in Hidden Hills during the fall/winter 2022 season. Topping the list is a home that music star Madonna bought from another Grammy Award-winning musician The Weeknd. It is listed for $26 million. Also on the list, NBA star Ben Simmons listed his Hidden Hills mansion for $21.5 million.

–Andrew Asch

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.