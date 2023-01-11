Med-style mansion in OC’s Newport Beach sells for $31M

Orange County marked the New Year with the sale of a $30.6 million mansion in Newport Beach, or $14.4 million less than its original asking price.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home sold on Jan. 4 at 1 Pelican Crest Drive in Newport Coast, the Orange County Register reported.

The 13,400-square-foot Mediterranean-style estate was initially listed for $45 million in July 2021.

Hidden behind private gates on a three-quarter-acre lot, the three-story hilltop home north of the Pacific Coast Highway has sweeping views from The Resort at Pelican Hill to Catalina Island.

The property once belonged to Herbalife executive Doran Andry, who sold it in June 2017 for $24.1 million.

Built in 2010, the house was remodeled to include luxe touches, from imported onyx floors and Cristallo countertops to walls of fabric and wood and Venetian plaster.

The Pelican Crest home has a two-story foyer with a staircase and a large living room that flows outside to an expansive backyard.

It has a 13-seat movie theater, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a bar lounge, a dance studio and mirrored gym, a game room, a massage room and a commercial-grade elevator that runs between all three floors.

A master bedroom has split wings, with ocean views, and a bedroom wing with three guest suites.

There’s a pool, a spa, a cabana equipped with a bathroom and shower and an outdoor kitchen. Down a flight of stairs sits an underground seven-car garage. The grounds have a motor court with fountain and a detached casita and maids’ quarters.

Agents Paul Daftarian and Michael Balliet of Luxe Real Estate held the listing. Agents Rob Smith and Michael Franco of Compass represented the unidentified buyer.

Beverly Hills real estate agents, with their high-flying, reality-TV lifestyles, have been muscling in on deals along the Orange County coast, The Real Deal reported.

In October, a 22,000-square-foot mansion in Newport Beach’s Crystal Cove made famous during its construction on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” sold for $55 million.

— Dana Bartholomew