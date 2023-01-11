Open Menu

Med-style mansion in OC’s Newport Beach sells for $31M

Estate on Pelican Crest Drive initially asked $45M

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 11, 2023 03:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Compass' Michael Franco with 1 Pelican Crest Drive
Compass’ Michael Franco with 1 Pelican Crest Drive (Google Maps, Compass)

Orange County marked the New Year with the sale of a $30.6 million mansion in Newport Beach, or $14.4 million less than its original asking price.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home sold on Jan. 4 at 1 Pelican Crest Drive in Newport Coast, the Orange County Register reported.

The 13,400-square-foot Mediterranean-style estate was initially listed for $45 million in July 2021.

Hidden behind private gates on a three-quarter-acre lot, the three-story hilltop home north of the Pacific Coast Highway has sweeping views from The Resort at Pelican Hill to Catalina Island.

The property once belonged to Herbalife executive Doran Andry, who sold it in June 2017 for $24.1 million.

Built in 2010, the house was remodeled to include luxe touches, from imported onyx floors and Cristallo countertops to walls of fabric and wood and Venetian plaster.

The Pelican Crest home has a two-story foyer with a staircase and a large living room that flows outside to an expansive backyard.

It has a 13-seat movie theater, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a bar lounge, a dance studio and mirrored gym, a game room, a massage room and a commercial-grade elevator that runs between all three floors.

A master bedroom has split wings, with ocean views, and a bedroom wing with three guest suites.

There’s a pool, a spa, a cabana equipped with a bathroom and shower and an outdoor kitchen. Down a flight of stairs sits an underground seven-car garage. The grounds have a motor court with fountain and a detached casita and maids’ quarters.

Agents Paul Daftarian and Michael Balliet of Luxe Real Estate held the listing. Agents Rob Smith and Michael Franco of Compass represented the unidentified buyer.

Beverly Hills real estate agents, with their high-flying, reality-TV lifestyles, have been muscling in on deals along the Orange County coast, The Real Deal reported.

In October, a 22,000-square-foot mansion in Newport Beach’s Crystal Cove made famous during its construction on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” sold for $55 million.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    luxury real estateNewport BeachNewport CoastPelican Crest

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    23816 Malibu Road in Malibu with Dean Factor (Google Maps, Getty)
    Dean Factor lists Malibu home for $40M
    Dean Factor lists Malibu home for $40M
    Sylvester Stallone with 24304 Hidden Valley Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    Sylvester Stallone lists Hidden Hills mansion for $22.5M
    Sylvester Stallone lists Hidden Hills mansion for $22.5M
    Edward H. Hamm Jr. and 28060 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu (Daniel Tacconelli/Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
    “BlacKkKlansman” producer revealed as buyer of $91M Malibu estate
    “BlacKkKlansman” producer revealed as buyer of $91M Malibu estate
    Nassef Sawiris and 440 Trousdale Place in Beverley Hills (Google Maps, Getty)
    Egyptian billionaire ID’d as buyer of $24M home in Trousdale Estates
    Egyptian billionaire ID’d as buyer of $24M home in Trousdale Estates
    Fashion Nova’s Richard Saghian with 22446 Pacific Coast Hwy
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    A photo illustration of Leonardo DiCaprio along with a street view of the property at 9032 Thrasher Avenue in Hollywood Hills (Getty, Google Maps)
    Leonardo DiCaprio buys out his Hollywood Hills neighbor for $11M
    Leonardo DiCaprio buys out his Hollywood Hills neighbor for $11M
    Clockwise from left: Nile Niami with The One, Drake with 9904 Kip Drive, and Kim Kardashian with 33128 Pacific Coast Highway (Illustration by The Real Deal)
    LA’s ultra luxury homes came with big price tags in 2022
    LA’s ultra luxury homes came with big price tags in 2022
    Billy Jack Carter (Images courtesy of Hilton & Hyland)
    Billy Jack Carter rejoins luxe agency Hilton & Hyland
    Billy Jack Carter rejoins luxe agency Hilton & Hyland
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.