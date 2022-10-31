Open Menu

Heather and Terry Dubrow sell Newport Beach “chateau” for $55M

Price marks the biggest home sale this year in OC

Oct.October 31, 2022 10:14 AM
TRD Staff
Heather and Terry Dubrow; photos of Newport Beach home (Getty, Youtube/Heather's Closet)
Heather and Terry Dubrow; photos of Newport Beach home (Getty, Youtube/Heather’s Closet)

The “Dubrow Chateau,” a 22,000-square-foot mansion in Newport Beach made famous during its construction on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” has sold for $55 million.

Heather and Terry Dubrow have sold their home in Crystal Cove, making it the most expensive home deal of the year in OC and the third highest sale in OC history, ET reported.

Broker Josh Altman, star of “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles,” represented the Dubrows in the sale. The buyer of the unlisted property was not disclosed.

Altman declined to comment on the sale, but a source close to the agent told ET it sets the tone for his newly launched Newport Beach office, featured in the next season of “MDLLA.”

Actor Heather Dubrow and her husband, plastic surgeon “Botched” star Dr. Terry Dubrow, moved into the home six years ago after highlighting its $21 million construction on the reality TV series.

The Italian villa-style mansion sits on nearly an acre, with views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Dubrow Chateau has 14 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a 30-foot, vaulted ceiling entry with 10-layer chandelier.

It has a lavish home gym, a 24-seat movie theater, a kitchen clad in 120 square feet of marble with a six-foot-long trough cut into one of the islands, and a champagne wall in the dining room.

Out back, there’s an infinity pool overlooking a mountainous backdrop.

The power couple, who lived in 18 homes in 26 years together, looked like they’d never move.

“We’re never selling this house; you’re going to bury me in the backyard,” Terry Dubrow told Architecture Digest in 2018. His wife demurred: “Well, we’ll see.”

“With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” Heather Dubrow told ET of the sale. “We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!”

The change includes the $14 million 5,300-square-foot penthouse they bought in Century City this month with the help of “Selling Sunset’s” Heather El Moussa. The condo spans half the 38th-floor of The Century building, according to Dirt.com.

The Dubrows are also building a lakeside vacation home in Idaho on land they bought in 2020.

As for what the move may mean for the Dubrows’ future on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Heather is now filming season 17, which could include the change.

“I think that as a New Yorker transplanted to L.A., dragged down to Orange County, I’m migrating home,” she told ET at BravoCon. “Let’s just see what happens there.”

— Dana Bartholomew




