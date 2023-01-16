The mystery buyer of a $28.3 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills designed by Paul McClean was a Canadian heir to the Seagram liquor fortune.

Bronfman family scion Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and her husband, businessman Andrew Hauptman, bought the 11,600-square-foot mansion in November at 8905 Devlin Place, Dirt.com reported. The seller was spec developer Dean McKillen.

The only daughter of a Canadian billionaire, Bronfman Hauptman was born into a family known for owning Seagram, the former liquor giant.

With her husband she founded Andell Holdings, a private family office with a portfolio of apartment complexes and media companies.

Completed in 2019, the Hauptmans’ four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on an acre of land behind a long gated driveway that leads into a motor court and underground garage for four cars.

The two-story contemporary mansion, which first listed for $35 million, has expanses of glass with sweeping views of the Los Angeles Basin. It has high ceilings, wood-paneled walls and designer light fixtures over hardwood and stone floors.

A double front door opens into a large living room and dining area with a fireplace and wet bar.

A master bedroom at one end of the house has a fireside seating area, walk-in closet, and luxe bath equipped with dual vanities and a large soaking tub. A curving set of stairs leads down to a movie theater, gym, sauna and an indoor pool.

An olive tree guards the front doors, while palm trees surround a central courtyard, fireplace and an infinity-edge pool and spa.

McClean, its designer, served as architect for mansions across the Hollywood Hills and Bel-Air, including The One, the megamansion which was sold at auction for $126 million early last year.

In addition to their new Hollywood Hills home, the Hauptmans have a $21 million mansion in Malibu. The couple also owns a $16 million Brentwood Park estate that currently serves as their main residence.

The Hauptmans also built the only John Pawson-designed house in Los Angeles, a Bel-Air mansion they sold in 2018 for $85 million to Japanese businessman Hideki Tomita. In 2021, Tomita flipped the property to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong for $133 million.

— Dana Bartholomew