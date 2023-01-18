Open Menu

Movers: Former Italian basketball star named partner, the Gitlins move to Coldwell Banker

Rebranded Watson Salari Real Estate Group promotes luxe broker

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 18, 2023 03:15 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Bob Rubenstein, Desiree Walker, Brent Watson, Morgan Trent , Susan and Drew Gitlin, Marco Salari, and Michelle Montany
From left: Bob Rubenstein, Desiree Walker, Brent Watson, Morgan Trent, Susan and Drew Gitlin, Marco Salari, and Michelle Montany (Watson Salari, Coldwell Banker, Morgan Trent Luxury, Eklund|Gomes, Douglas Elliman, Getty)

Marco Salari has worked at Coldwell Banker for five years. He was recently named partner in the Beverly Hills-based boutique firm helmed by Brent Watson. The group renamed itself Watson Salari Real Estate Group this month.

Salari will serve as a broker for the Coldwell Banker-affiliated firm, which has a focus on enclaves in Beverly Hills, Sunset Strip and Hancock Park.

The Watson-Salari duo worked together in the past on notable deals. In November, Watson and Salari represented Italian fashion star Brunello Cucinelli for the designer’s purchase of a $5 million Hollywood Hills home. The boutique firm also does commercial work. In June, they represented Marian Goodman Gallery when it leased a 12,000-square-foot space in Hollywood.

Before working in real estate, Salari was a professional basketball player in Italy and was on the roster for that country’s national basketball team from 2014 to 2016. Salari said sports was a good preparation for real estate.

“In my role as a point guard, you have to read the situation before everyone else. You have to be disciplined and deliver under pressure. You can’t give up if you lose a game,” Salari said.

➤Drew and Susan Gitlin have moved to Coldwell Banker Realty after working with Berkshire Hathaway for 20 years. The Gitlins will be based at Coldwell Banker’s Brentwood office.

The couple were ranked on Real Trends’ 2021 Small Teams by Volume listing, based on 2020 sales volume. According to the list, the Gitlins made more than $85 million in 2020. The Gitlins made a splash in 2019 when they were among the listing agents in the sale of the $150 million Chartwell Estate, a Bel Air mansion which was sold to Lachlan Murdoch by the estate of late Spanish-language television tycoon Jerry Perenchio.

➤Luxury agent Aaron Kirman made headlines in November when his firm Aaron Kirman Group made the jump to Christie’s from Compass. Recently, it was announced that Trent Luxury, helmed by former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Morgan Trent, also would change affiliations from Compass to Christie’s.

One of Trent’s major recent deals took place in October when he represented Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers in the basketball player’s purchase of a $37 million home in Brentwood.

➤Michelle Montany joined Eklund|Gomes and she will serve as a director of sales at luxury condo building 8899 Beverly. A condominium sold at the West Hollywood area building for $10.6 million. Montany worked in sales for Pendry Residences West Hollywood from 2019 to January 2023. During her time at the hotel-branded residence, she worked on the sale of a $22 million penthouse. The transaction holds the record as the most expensive condo deal in the L.A. market in 2022.

➤Bob Rubinstein joined Douglas Elliman and will work out of the brokerage’s Malibu office. Other agents who recently hopped aboard Elliman include Desiree Walker and Adam Renteria, both of whom will work in the brokerage’s Newport Beach office. Aaron Gallegher also recently joined Douglas Elliman and will work in the brokerage’s Beverly Hills office.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broker shakeupbrokeragesColdwell BankerDouglas EllimanLos Angelesmovers and shakers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Side's Guy Gal and DPP's Mike Deasy and George Penner (Getty, DPP, Side)
    Pasadena’s Deasy Penner Podley/DPP splits with Side
    Pasadena’s Deasy Penner Podley/DPP splits with Side
    Rendering of 8899 Beverly (8899 Beverly, Getty)
    Six condo sales add up to $53M at 8899 Beverly
    Six condo sales add up to $53M at 8899 Beverly
    ApartmentList's Rob Warnock (ApartmentList, Getty)
    LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic
    LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic
    From left: Stephen Kotler and Zane Widdes ( Zane Widdes, Stephen Kotler)
    New house listings plunge in L.A. County during December
    New house listings plunge in L.A. County during December
    350 W. 1st Street in Los Angeles with Former L.A. Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan and Former L.A. Councilman Hose Huizar (Getty, Google Maps)
    Jose Huizar loses bid for solo trial
    Jose Huizar loses bid for solo trial
    Fashion Nova’s Richard Saghian with 22446 Pacific Coast Hwy
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    A photo illustration of Leonardo DiCaprio along with a street view of the property at 9032 Thrasher Avenue in Hollywood Hills (Getty, Google Maps)
    Leonardo DiCaprio buys out his Hollywood Hills neighbor for $11M
    Leonardo DiCaprio buys out his Hollywood Hills neighbor for $11M
    Clockwise from left: Nile Niami with The One, Drake with 9904 Kip Drive, and Kim Kardashian with 33128 Pacific Coast Highway (Illustration by The Real Deal)
    LA’s ultra luxury homes came with big price tags in 2022
    LA’s ultra luxury homes came with big price tags in 2022
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.