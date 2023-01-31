John Stanaland Group recently started working with Douglas Elliman Realty’s Newport Beach office. The group comes from Villa Real Estate, where the firm’s namesake John Stanaland, founder and broker, and his team were affiliated since 2018. Stanaland specializes on deals for Newport Beach area trophy homes.

One of his major deals took place in February 2022 when he served as the listing agent for a nearly $30 million sale at 7 Montage Way in Laguna Beach. The next month he worked on a $20 million deal for 33 Monarch Bay Drive in Dana Point, where he also served as a listing agent.

His current listings include the Oceans 13 estate in Laguna Niguel, located at 13 Old Ranch Road, with an asking price of $49 million.

Stanaland’s family has sold real estate in the Laguna Beach market since the early 20th century. “This area has always been competitive,” Stanaland said. “It has become more competitive with shrinking inventory.”

In 2022, Stanaland more than doubled his team from around people to the current 11 agents. In the near future he plans to double the headcount again. He joined Douglas Elliman because the national company will give him support to grow.

“They’re a big player from coast to coast,” he said of Douglas Elliman. “It also has good international reach.”

Stanaland’s team includes his wife Rachel and his son Trevor. Watchers of Netflix reality show “Selling The OC” might recognize his other son Tyler. He is a cast member and works for Oppenheim Real Estate.

➤Roddy de la Garza has joined Coldwell Banker Realty. He previously worked for Redfin. In 2017, he helped the tech-enabled brokerage start its Redfin Concierge Service, which handles services to help agents sell a house such as staging and landscaping.

He will work from Coldwell Banker’s Studio City office, and will split his time between Palm Springs and Los Angeles. Along with selling homes, he co-owns a home staging company Immaculate Concepts & Intelligent Designs, which also started business in 2017.

As a residential agent for more than 25 years, de la Garza has worked on deals such as serving as a listing agent to a townhouse that was sold to former L.A. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

➤Coldwell Banker Realty also announced another new agent affiliation in the desert. Teri Anderson started working with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Indian Wells/La Quinta office. Anderson will focus on luxury homes. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she regularly appeared on soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

➤The Oppenheim Group will open an office in La Jolla in March. Jason Oppenheim, the group’s president, said the address at 7925 Girard Avenue, a former art gallery space, would serve as office space for more than 20 agents. The upcoming La Jolla workplace would rank as Oppenheim’s third Southern California office. The other two are in the Newport Beach enclave of Corona del Mar and the firm’s first office in Los Angeles. “These are the major hubs. It’s where most of my clients are buying,” said Oppenheim, who appears on the Netflix shows “Selling Sunset” and Selling the OC.”

➤Evan McFadden joined The Keystone Agent in Huntington Beach on Jan. 1. He’ll focus on selling homes in Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. McFadden was a cast member for the reality show “Temptation Island.”

➤Martin Beck joined Compass Beverly Hills from Major Properties. He specializes in residential and commercial, and will focus on Hancock Park, Downtown L.A., Beverly Hills and West L.A.