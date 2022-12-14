Open Menu

Shevin Team exits Berkshire Hathaway for Douglas Elliman

Calabasas brokerage group sees new affiliation befitting its celebrity clientele

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 14, 2022 08:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Group photo of The Shevin Team (The Shevin Team)
Group photo of The Shevin Team (The Shevin Team)

After 14 years at Berkshire Hathaway, The Shevin Team, a major residential brokerage group in Calabasas and Hidden Hills, has joined Douglas Elliman.

The five-member team moved Dec.12 into a 1,400-square-foot office Douglas Elliman recently opened in Calabasas at 24025 Park Sorrento. The team closed $420 million in sales volume in 2021, according to Real Trends.

Calabasas and neighboring gated city Hidden Hills once attracted home buyers mostly around the San Fernando Valley, said Marc Shevin, founder of The Shevin Team. But since it became better known as a neighborhood for celebrities such as the Kardashian family and sports stars such as former NBA great Dwyane Wade, the enclave has attracted interest internationally, as well as around the United States.

Marc Shevin said that he felt that Douglas Elliman’s sports & entertainment division could best support his business’ growth with high-profile clients.

He and his daughter Hanna Shevin currently serve as listing agents for the priciest house in Hidden Hills, a $27.5 million home at 5521 Paradise Valley Road, which recently went into escrow. The Shevins also served as the listing agents for a one-story home at 24100 Hidden Ridge Road in Hidden Hills that sold for $15.7 million in April.

Marc Shevin started selling real estate in the Calabasas area in 1990 when it was considered a sleepy equestrian neighborhood. All but one on his team are members of his family. The median sales price for a single-family home in Calabasas was $1.9 million in November, according to Redfin. The average sales price for Hidden Hills in November was $3.21 million.

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.