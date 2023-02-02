A year after buying a Bel-Air mansion with future husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is trimming her portfolio by listing her 8-acre estate nearby for $42.5 million.

The singer-actress is marketing her 14,000-square-foot home and guest house at 1492 Stone Canyon Road in Bel-Air, the Wall Street Journal reported.

She bought the estate, with its own pond and sandy beach, from the actress Sela Ward and her husband, Howard Sherman, in 2016 for $28 million.

The nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom French Country-style estate, built in 1940, was taken down to the studs by Ward and rebuilt using reclaimed wood from Mississippi and Louisiana in a nod to her Southern roots.

She then added antique doors and stone and other building materials from France.

The 12,800-square-foot wood and stone mansion sits inside imposing gates, surrounded by tall trees and a large motor court. It is accompanied by a guest cottage, pool, putting green, a 100-seat amphitheater, vegetable garden and a pagoda with a fire pit, according to the listing.

The two-story main house has a soaring living room with a stone fireplace, wood-beamed ceiling, a bar and a dramatic staircase with wrought-iron railings. A grand piano sits in one corner. A separate library is paneled in light-colored wood.

The kitchen has wooden ceilings and a dining island. Off the kitchen, a dining nook is framed by casement windows and a stone wall.

The rustic home with a low-pitched roof includes a gym, formal dining room, game room with a billiards table and a home theater.

The theater is hung with movie posters in which Lopez and Affleck have starred, including Affleck’s “Hollywoodland,” and Lopez’ “Monster-in-Law” and “El Cantante,” in which she appeared alongside her ex-husband, Latin singer Marc Anthony.

The property, listed by broker Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates, is among the priciest for sale in Bel-Air.

The neighborhood has logged at least four sales over $40 million in the past year, according to Zillow, including The One megamansion, which sold at auction last March for $126 million.

In March, the reunited Affleck and Lopez offered to buy a nearly 20,000-square-foot mansion at 10771 Bellagio Road in Bel-Air for $55 million – $10 million off the asking price. They were married in Las Vegas in July.

The pair’s real estate portfolio includes Affleck’s Georgia estate. He sold his home at 1172 Napoli Drive in Pacific Palisades last fall for $28.5 million.

