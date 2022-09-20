After about a month on the market, the Pacific Palisades mansion where Ben Affleck lived after his split with ex- wife actor Jennifer Garner has a buyer.

There’s a pending sale for 1172 Napoli Dr., according to Zillow and Redfin listing sites. The seven-bed, nine-bath home stretches out to almost 13,500-square-foot. Its listing price was about $30 million, or $2,230-per-square-foot.

The Agency’s Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame listed the house on Aug. 9, according to Zillow. The site registered a pending offer Sept. 9. The listing sites gave no update if the mansion’s asking price took any chops.

In 2018, Affleck paid $19 million for the two-level house, located in Pacific Palisades Riviera enclave. Amenities include a screening room, a gym and a temperature controlled wine cellar, as well as a pool, a spa and a guest house. Affleck moved out of the Napoli Dr. house during the period when he got back together with his former flame and fellow celebrity Jennifer Lopez.

The recently minted husband-and-wife were scheduled to move into her $28 million Bel Air manse after going through two separate, and much ballyhooed wedding ceremonies this summer. In July, they got married in Las Vegas, In August, they put together a formal wedding ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia.

Affleck’s Napoli Drive home is not close to being the priciest listing in Pacific Palisades. One of the most expensive is a $57.5 million listing at 1601 Casale Dr., a 13,700-square-foot mansion, which was put on the market July 15. The price-per-square-foot is $4,212.

Another pricey neighborhood listing is 1575 Capri Dr. The about 11,000-square-foot mansion is listed for $35 million or $3,225 per-square-foot

One of the priciest Los Angeles County home sales in 2022 also is located in Pacific Palisades. Grammy award winner Adam Levine and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo took in $51 million for an 8,798 -square-foot mansion at 1700 San Remo Dr. in May. It was initially listed for $57.5 million in March.