TV host James Corden lists Brentwood estate for $22M

“Late Late Show” host to depart 8.6K sf home for native Britain

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 03, 2023 10:08 AM
By TRD Staff
A photo illustration of Late night TV host James Corden and 300 North Cliffwood Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
Late night TV host James Corden, now packing his bags for a return to the United Kingdom, has listed his Brentwood estate for $22 million.

The host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and his wife, Julia, have listed the 8,600-square-foot home at 300 North Cliffwood Avenue, Dirt.com reported.

The couple bought the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom New England-style house in 1997 for nearly $9.8 million, then gave it a lavish makeover.

The two-story white clapboard home, built in 1997, sits behind an imposing gate flanked by a tall hedge on a half acre in exclusive Brentwood Park.

A foyer with vaulted ceilings and custom molding leads into a mansion with hardwood floors and a living room with a fireplace, library, family room with French doors, powder room and a mudroom, according to the listing.

An open kitchen with teal cabinets, marble island and Wolf appliances is accompanied by a breakfast nook.

There’s also a formal dining room, gym and a home theater with at least 20 seats.

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite has a marble fireplace, built-in cabinets, a lounge, dual walk-in closets and side-by-side bathrooms. A second large suite has a kitchenette and office.

“Million Dollar Listing” stars James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Collective at The Agency hold the listing.

Outside, a large lawn divided by real and fake grass has play areas, a trampoline, pool and spa and an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven. The home comes with a three-car garage.

Corden, 44, plans to return to his native Britain after “The Late Late Show” ends its run this spring, according to Variety.

The creator of “Carpool Karaoke” made headlines after he was temporarily banned from Balthazar in New York for berating restaurant staff, for which he later apologized.

— Dana Bartholomew




