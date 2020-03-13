Open Menu
Miami Beach orders all restaurants with occupancy over 250 to close or reduce capacity due to coronavirus

Order is in effect through March 20

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 13, 2020 06:31 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

The city of Miami Beach late Friday ordered all restaurants and nightclubs with occupancy of over 250 people to cease operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants and nightclubs can remain open if they maintain a capacity of fewer than 250 people, according to the city’s announcement. Miami Beach’s mayor and commission extended the city manager’s declaration of the state of emergency, issued on Thursday, amid the global health crisis.

The order could include restaurants such as Smith & Wollensky, restaurants at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Joe’s Stone Crab, and Sea Lobster Grille, formerly known as China Grill. It’s also likely that due to coronavirus, restaurants and nightclubs will be less busy.

The city’s order is in effect through Friday, March 20 and may be extended by the commission at its March 18 meeting.

LIV and Story nightclub owner David Grutman announced that both his nightclubs would be closing before the city’s announcement, as large events and gatherings have been canceled throughout the country and in South Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the cancellation of large events statewide on Thursday, the Miami Herald reported. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday advised community and faith-based organizations to cancel gatherings of more than 250 people.

Miami-Dade County also announced it would be suspending all eviction activities due to the state of emergency.

