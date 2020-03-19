Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Treo Group scores loan for mixed-use student housing project in South Miami

Treo broke ground on the $125M project in February

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 19, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of Vox Miami

Rendering of Vox Miami

The Treo Group closed on a $33.25 million construction loan for Vox Miami, a mixed-use project under construction next to the South Miami Metrorail station.

Centennial Bank is providing the senior construction loan to Treo. It closed on Wednesday, amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. J.C. de Onda, division president for Centennial’s Southeast Florida division, and Jay Brito, senior commercial loan officer, arranged the loan.

The financing is for the first phase of Vox Miami, a $125 million development that will include student housing, retail, and Class A office space. It’s being built at 5949 South Dixie Highway in South Miami.

The project, designed by Perkins + Will, broke ground in February. The first phase calls for a three-story, 99-unit and 326-bed student housing component above an existing five-story parking garage. It will have 5,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space, an amenity deck with a clubhouse and resort-style pool, a fitness center, study and lounge spaces, a cafe, game room, bike storage and pet grooming area.

The second phase calls for 195,000 square feet of office space.

The project is aiming for an August 2021 delivery date, in time for that academic year.

Treo Group is also building Regatta Harbour, a mixed-use waterfront project at 3385 Pan American Drive in Miami.

Centennial Bank is a regional bank based in Conway, Arkansas, that has become one of the more active construction lenders in South Florida. It’s provided loans to Moishe Mana, who is planning to redevelop the historic section of downtown Miami; and Fort Lauderdale developer Dev Motwani.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Centennial Bankconstruction loanssouth miamiTreo Group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of Wynwood 28 and Laurent Morali 

Kushner lands $18M loan for Wynwood projects
Rendering of Grand Station project, Oscar Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, and Ricardo Vadia (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Grand Station tower project in downtown Miami scores $53M loan
Matt Rieger and a rendering of Paradise Lake Apartments

Developer scores financing for West Kendall affordable housing project
Arnaud Karsenti, Michael Adler and the Link at Douglas

Douglas Station project scores $99M loan for second tower
Brickell Flatiron and Ugo Colombo

Ugo Colombo pays off $236M construction loan for Brickell Flatiron
Rendering of Regatta Harbour

Anatomy gym to open in Coconut Grove
Rendering of Sailboat Bend II

Affordable housing project in downtown Fort Lauderdale lands $27M loan
475 Biltmore Way, Somi Center with Douglas Mandel and Benjamin Silver

California investor searching for higher yield buys medical office building portfolio
arrow_forward_ios