Non-essential businesses ordered to close in Palm Beach and Broward counties

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered non-essential businesses closed in Broward and Palm Beach counties in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The executive order follows a similar one put into place by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Thursday.

DeSantis ordered the following businesses shut: movie theatres, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios and beaches. Hotel and residential gyms or fitness centers with capacities of 10 people or less, or those inside fire stations or police stations can stay open.

It is unclear whether hotels can remain open. They were not mentioned in the order.

The order is in effect until March 31.

All restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other food and beverage establishments in Broward and Palm Beach counties have to close their dining rooms, and can only operate takeout and delivery services, like in Miami-Dade.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and convenience stores are exempt from the order, though their seating areas are required to close. Airports, port facilities, hospitals and other essential services can continue to operate.

In Miami-Dade, hotels and construction sites were among the businesses allowed to stay open. Some South Florida hotels, including the Breakers in Palm Beach, decided to close their doors earlier this week.