Here’s when Miami Beach is proposing to reopen non-essential businesses

Restaurants and sidewalk cafes could reopen May 27

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 13, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
City Manager Jimmy Morales and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

The city of Miami Beach is proposing to allow non-essential businesses to reopen on Wednesday, May 20, two days after Miami-Dade County is considering entering the first phase of reopening.

In the proposed phase 1A, 761 Miami Beach businesses could reopen in one week. That would include 602 retail stores, 18 museums, and 141 hair and nail salons and barber shops. Code Compliance would make two visits to all establishments that could open next week, ensuring compliance with government orders and healthy safety protocols related to curbing the spread of Covid-19, according to City Manager Jimmy Morales’ presentation.

In phase 1B, 855 restaurants and sidewalk cafes would be allowed to reopen on May 27.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to begin allowing some non-essential businesses, including restaurants, on May 18, but not beaches, nightclubs or movie theaters. Broward County is expected to do the same. Palm Beach County allowed restaurants and non-essential retail to open on Monday at 25 percent capacity.

During a Miami Beach commission meeting on Wednesday, commissioners debated the specifics of the phased plan, which is dependent on the county opening next week, including how restaurants will operate with face mask requirements. Morales acknowledged that whenever the city does begin to allow businesses to open their doors again, it is “going to be a long process.”

The commission voted to authorize the city manager to extend the declaration of a state of emergency up to May 22.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered non-essential businesses closed in Broward and Palm Beach counties effective March 31, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Miami-Dade’s order came more than a week earlier on March 19.

The closures have been devastating for the retail and hospitality industries, leading to thousands of layoffs and furloughs in South Florida.

