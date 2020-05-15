Open Menu

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba joins Beckham at Zaha Hadid condo tower

In March, David and Victoria Beckham bought a full-floor unit for $19.8M

TRD MIAMI
May.May 15, 2020 05:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Paul Pogba and One Thousand Museum (Credit: Laurence Griffiths/FIFA via Getty Images)

Paul Pogba and One Thousand Museum (Credit: Laurence Griffiths/FIFA via Getty Images)

Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba scored a luxury condo at Zaha Hadid’s One Thousand Museum.

Pogba, a central midfielder who also plays for the French national team, paid $6 million for a unit at the downtown Miami condo tower, The Real Deal has learned. The Adidas brand ambassador won’t be the only soccer star to own a unit at One Thousand Museum. In March, David and Victoria Beckham bought a full-floor unit for $19.8 million.

Pogba’s purchase closed on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for One Thousand Museum. One Sotheby’s International Realty, led by sales director Harvey Daniels, is handling sales and marketing of the 62-story, 84-unit tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard.

Amenities at One Thousand Museum include a rooftop helipad, a sky lounge, bank vault, wellness center, spa, and indoor lap pool on the 61st floor. Developers Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Gregg Covin, Kevin Venger and Todd Michael Glaser completed the tower last year.

Unit owner W. Bruce Lunsford, a Kentucky nursing home magnate and former U.S. Senate candidate, is planning to sell his half-floor condo at auction with no reserve on May 27.

Other buyers have included Newell Brands CEO Ravichandra Saligram, Italian investor Francesco Rovati, and thoracic surgeon Dr. Moses Degraft-Johnson.

A number of soccer players also call Miami-Dade County home, including superstar Lionel Messi, who paid $5 million for a unit at Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach last year, and Inter Milan striker Alexis Alejandro Sánchez Sánchez, who paid $2.45 million for unit 2604 at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach.

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.