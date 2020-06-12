Open Menu

Palm Beach oceanfront estate lists for $50M

The 13K sf mansion has 16 bedrooms and is among highest-priced homes on the market in the town

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 12, 2020 06:00 PM
By Ina Cordle
172 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach with Gary Pohrer (Credit: Google Maps)

A Palm Beach oceanfront estate hit the market for $49.5 million, marking one of the highest-priced listings in the ritzy town.

The 13,153-square-foot mansion at 172 South Ocean Boulevard is owned by trusts in the names of Burke E. Ross Jr., his brother, Amory L. Ross and Linda Daddario, records show.

Called La Salona, the estate has 16 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and five half-bathrooms, according to the listing in Realtor.com. The property spans nearly an acre and has an additional 6,167 square feet that include patios, balconies and a summer kitchen.

Ross is a private equity investor and president of Palm Beach-based ADEC Private Equity, according to his LinkedIn page. Amory L. Ross is his brother.

The estate was built in 1926 by Palm Beach architect Marion Sims Wyeth and was most recently renovated in 2016, according to the listing. It last sold for $4.8 million in 2000, property records show.

Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman has the listing. He declined to comment.

The estate currently ranks as the second highest-priced home on the market in Palm Beach. The most expensive, at 1744 South Ocean Boulevard, is listed for $59.9 million with Elliman’s Ashley McIntosh, Chris Leavitt and Pohrer.

Several pricey sales have closed in Palm Beach recently despite the pandemic.

Last month, Taubman Centers Chairman and CEO Robert S. Taubman sold the oceanfront estate at 1820 South Ocean Boulevard for nearly $47 million. The buyer of the 10-bedroom, 19,069-square-foot mansion is tied to Peter Brant, chairman and CEO of White Birch Paper, a top newsprint manufacturer with pulp and paper mills in Canada and the U.S.

A few weeks earlier, luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold the Palm Beach estate at 446 North Lake Way for $33.2 million, and a company tied to the Estée Lauder family acquired the mansion at 1063 North Ocean Boulevard for $25.4 million.

