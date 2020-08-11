Open Menu

TF Cornerstone affiliate pays $12M for Palm Beach mansion

Krehbiel family paid $3.8M for the house in 1991

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 11, 2020 01:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
135 El Vedado Road (Compass)

135 El Vedado Road (Compass)

A member of the Krehbiel family, which founded manufacturing giant Molex, sold a Palm Beach mansion for $12.2 million.

Frederick A. Krehbiel, of Hinsdale, Illinois sold the home at 135 El Vedado Road to a company that shares an address with New York-based real estate firm TF Cornerstone, records show.

Krehbiel paid $7.2 million for the house in 1991, according to records. It was built in 1928.

The two-story, 11,300-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach’s Estates Section features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and one half-bath. The property includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest apartment over a three-and-a-half car garage, according to the listing.

The home hit the market in February for $16 million. Stephen Hall of Compass Florida had the listing, according to Redfin. Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. It sold for 24 percent off its asking price.

Founded in 1938, Molex sells products and services used in data communications, medical, automotive, consumer electronics and other industries. In 2013, the Krehbiel family sold Molex to Koch Industries for $7.2 billion.

In 2015, Forbes featured the Krehbiels on its list of “America’s richest families” with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Despite the global pandemic, Palm Beach mansions continue to sell. An ocean-to-lake mansion in Palm Beach traded for $51.4 million in July, and a scion of the Kenan family, which has prominent ties to Florida real estate and North Carolina academics and culture, sold her mansion in Palm Beach for $7.5 million last week.

In Palm Beach County, higher-end homes have flooded the market, with 220 homes listed at $1 million-plus making up 22 percent of new single-family home listings last month, according to a report by Douglas Elliman.

Other recent purchases by TF Cornerstone include a Brooklyn apartment building for $137.8 million. The company also has plans for a 2-million-square-foot, mixed-use building in a $3 billion redevelopment of Grand Central’s Grand Hyatt hotel in New York.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Doug and Karin Waggoner with the property at 137 Woodbridge Road (Credit: Google Maps and Southern Methodist University)

Former BlackRock exec pays $9M for Palm Beach house with Mar-a-Lago membership included

Former BlackRock exec pays $9M for Palm Beach house with Mar-a-Lago membership included
South Florida Resi Contracts Up in July (Credit: iStock)

South Florida resi contracts continued to rise in July

South Florida resi contracts continued to rise in July
350 Indian Road and (inset) Frank H. Kenan (Realtor, Kenan Institute)

Scion of Kenan family sells Palm Beach mansion for $8M

Scion of Kenan family sells Palm Beach mansion for $8M
113 Clarke Avenue, Peter J. Wood, Edwin Lin (Realtor.com)

Citadel hedge fund exec buys Palm Beach home for $10M

Citadel hedge fund exec buys Palm Beach home for $10M
Schuyler Tilney and 222 Ridgeview Drive (Linkedin, Sotheby's)

Got the power: Energy investor and former Enron exec pay $7M for Palm Beach house

Got the power: Energy investor and former Enron exec pay $7M for Palm Beach house
1744 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M
Rendering of 259 Pendleton Ave. with Jonathan Fryd, Todd Glaser and Scott Robins (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Glaser, partners buy Palm Beach lot to build spec home

Todd Glaser, partners buy Palm Beach lot to build spec home
920 North Lake Way, Jeffrey Marcus of Marcus Cable, and Patrick Ryan of Press Ganey (Credit: Google Maps)

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.