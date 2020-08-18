Open Menu

Nip and tuck: Plastic surgeon buys Boca Raton mansion for $6M

The sellers, William and Patricia Isaacson, are affiliated with Lang Realty and Lang Diversified Services

Aug.August 18, 2020 10:30 AM
By Wade Tyler Millward
1889 Sabal Palm Drive and Dr. Lawrence “Scott” and Donna Ennis

A Boca Raton plastic surgeon bought a mansion for $5.5 million at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

Dr. Lawrence “Scott” Ennis and his wife, Donna, bought the 8,500-square-foot house at 1889 Sabal Palm Drive in Boca Raton for the asking price. The house, built in 2003, has five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

Marcy F. Javor of Signature One Luxury Estate represented the buyer, according to listings. Lisa Galante with Lang Realty represented the sellers, William and Patricia Isaacson. The Isaacsons bought the house in 2017 for $4.2 million.

William Isaacson and business partner Scott Agran founded Boca Raton-based Lang Realty in 1990. The brokerage is an independent affiliate of Lang Diversified Services, which manages more than 20,000 units in more than 200 communities. The Isaacsons founded Lang Diversified Services in 1980 to service high-end community associations and condos. Isaacson is the current CEO of Lang Diversified while Agran leads Lang Realty.

Dr. Scott Ennis is a cosmetic plastic surgeon based in Boca Raton. He’s treated patients from as far as Asia and South America, with a specialty in surgeries that correct complications from past surgeries, according to his website. He’s performed thousands of breast augmentations and body contouring procedures.

Donna Ennis is a family nurse practitioner at the firm with 20 years of experience in geriatrics and complex primary care, according to the firm’s website.

Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club has seen high-priced real estate deals amid the global pandemic. Earlier this month, a former Amazon executive who created its business-to-business sales program bought a mansion down the street for $5.15 million.

In April, a former general counsel at Office Depot sold a home on Sabal Palm Drive for $5.7 million. In May, the former CEO of the craft store Michaels and his wife sold their waterfront estate in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $10 million, marking one of the priciest residential sales in Boca Raton in the past year.

Also, in April 2019, the head of a medical investment firm and his wife sold a 8,570-square-foot house at 271 West Coconut Palm Road in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $11 million.

