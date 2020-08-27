One Sotheby’s acquires Decorus Realty in Sunny Isles Beach

One Sotheby’s International Realty expanded again with the acquisition of Decorus Realty in Sunny Isles Beach.

Decorus Realty has more than 140 agents, making it Miami-based One Sotheby’s largest acquisition in two years, according to a press release.

Decorus, led by David Koster and Gabriel Markovich, was founded in 2011 and has been involved in residential, commercial and new development deals totaling more than $1.5 billion. It is bringing to One Sotheby’s $154 million worth of listings, including handling sales of Vida at The Point, a luxury condo project in Aventura, the release said.

Koster and Markovich will stay on as broker associates, according to a spokesperson.

In statements, Markovich said that the firm had been approached by other brokerages, and Koster said that the two companies were in talks before the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the way One Sotheby’s reacted to Covid “solidified that this was the right strategic move for our business and our agents.”

The agents can operate out of One Sotheby’s Sunny Isles Beach office at 18288 Collins Avenue, or one of the company’s other 19 offices.

The acquisition marks the fourth for Miami-based One Sotheby’s in the last six months. Earlier this month, One Sotheby’s closed on the acquisition of Worldwide Properties, a South Beach brokerage with 30 agents. In May, Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach joined the firm. And in February, One Sotheby’s acquired Duek Realty, a brokerage that was based in an office near North Miami.

