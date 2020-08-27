Open Menu

South Florida construction starts show short-term recovery in July

Construction starts rose 23% compared to June, but fell 76% year-over-year

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 27, 2020 04:51 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
695 Olive Avenue, West Palm, and a rendering of Canopy Park at 500 Alton (Credit: Google Maps)

695 Olive Avenue, West Palm, and a rendering of Canopy Park at 500 Alton (Credit: Google Maps)

South Florida construction starts showed a monthly recovery in July, but were still a far cry from life before Covid-19, according to a recently released report.

In July, total construction starts for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties totaled $619.1 million, according to Dodge Data & Analytics, a Hamilton, New Jersey-based commercial construction project data analytics firm.

That’s about 23 percent higher, month-over-month, but a 76 percent drop from July 2019.

Nonresidential construction — which includes office, industrial, government and other related buildings — amounted to $322.6 million in July, a 35 percent increase from June, and an 82 percent drop, year-over-year.

July’s residential construction starts — including single-family and multifamily buildings — totaled $296.5 million, a 12 percent increase from June and a 62 percent drop, year-over-year, according to the report.

Total monthly construction starts for July were higher than those reported for May and for March, but lagged behind April’s $684.4 million total.

Year to date, total construction starts in South Florida dropped 35 percent, year-over-year, to $5.3 billion, according to Dodge’s data. Nonresidential again saw the larger drop, decreasing 47 percent to $2.2 billion. Residential dropped 23 percent to $3.1 billion.

South Florida isn’t alone in Covid-19-caused construction woes. The coronavirus crisis has sent residential construction in Chicago cratering as developers have held off on breaking ground. The latest federal numbers show that homebuilders are planning more construction than expected, but actual construction is lagging.

In South Florida, some projects are starting construction. Transwestern Development Co. announced in July that it broke ground on the 217-unit Boutique West Palm at 695 Olive Avenue. Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove also broke ground in July.

Write to Wade Tyler Millward at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
construction

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

SoFla construction starts plummet 54% in June

SoFla construction starts plummet 54% in June
Lennar's Stuart Miller

Homestead homeowners association sues Lennar, alleges shoddy construction

Homestead homeowners association sues Lennar, alleges shoddy construction
Bay Harbor One

Bay Harbor One buyer sues to get out of condo deal, citing alleged defects

Bay Harbor One buyer sues to get out of condo deal, citing alleged defects
Developers are still holding off on starting new construction projects

South Florida construction starts plummet again in May

South Florida construction starts plummet again in May
Seth Wise, Co-CEO of The Altman Companies, Altís Ludlam Trail

Altman scores $55M construction loan for Ludlam Trail project

Altman scores $55M construction loan for Ludlam Trail project
Construction in South Florida fell for the second straight month (Credit: iStock)

Construction starts in SoFla continue to plummet

Construction starts in SoFla continue to plummet
(Credit: iStock)

SoFla construction starts plummet amid coronavirus

SoFla construction starts plummet amid coronavirus
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

South Florida contractors on edge over threats of shutdown

South Florida contractors on edge over threats of shutdown
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.