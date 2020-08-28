Dogfish Head to take over Concrete Beach social hall in Wynwood

Concrete Beach Brewery closed the doors to its Wynwood social hall for good.
The brewery, which opened its 11,000-square-foot space in 2015, announced the permanent closure on its social media accounts, citing the “unprecedented global crisis.” Concrete Beach is part of A&S Brewing Collaborative, an independent subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company, according to its website.
The brewery said that Dogfish Miami will open and run the space later this year. “They say all good things must come to an end, but with every closing door, a new one opens,” Concrete Beach said on social media.
It will mark the first location in Miami for Milton, Delaware-based Dogfish Head, which is owned by Samuel Adams.
An affiliate of East End Capital owns the Concrete Beach building, according to property records. The warehouse was gutted and renovated to become a two-story brewery and a 149-seat social hall, with a 3,000-square-foot courtyard. The brewery is next door to East End Capital and the Related Group’s Wynwood 25, a mixed-use apartment building.
Concrete Beach said on Instagram that it will continue to grow its brewing business, specifically its Havana Lager.
Some restaurants and bars have decided to close permanently due to the impact of the pandemic, and others are temporarily shuttered. While many restaurants have been operating outdoor dining and takeout and delivery, bars in Miami-Dade have not been able to open during the pandemic. On Monday, indoor dining at restaurants will be allowed to resume at 50 percent occupancy.
In South Florida, restaurants including Ortanique on the Mile in Coral Gables and Le Sirenuse Restaurant & Champagne Bar at The Surf Club in Surfside closed permanently.
