San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado bought a spec mansion in Coral Gables for $7.2 million.

Records show Machado, a Miami native, and his wife Yainee, bought the newly built home at 9261 School House Road from Mocca Construction Hammock Park LLC, a South Florida-based construction firm. Machado paid an additional $500,000 for upgrades.

Machado, who is in his second year of a 10-year, $300 million contract, already owns a home in Coral Gables. The four-time All-Star bought a Tahiti Beach Island waterfront mansion for $11.3 million last September.

Mocca Construction had paid $2.2 million in 2016 for the property on School House Road in the Hammock Lakes community. Alex Pirez, president of Mocca Construction, broke ground on the 10,301-square-foot, two-story home in 2018, according to records.

Diana Gutierrez with Mocca Realty, LLC, represented the property, which was designed by Max Strang. It was first listed in 2018 for $8.6 million.

The mansion features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Mocca Construction’s website.

The construction firm recently bought a half-finished Gables Estates spec mansion for $12 million. In September, a tech executive paid $6.2 million for a home, also in Gables Estates.

Among other recent Coral Gables sales, Citibank CEO Jane Fraser sold her home for $5 million in September, and sports agent Jeffrey Schwartz bought a two-story house for $5 million in August.