Red South Beach

Red South Beach is moving on from its Washington Avenue location of the last 10 years, but it’s not going too far. Chef and owner Peter Vauthy signed a 10-year, $4.5 million lease for the restaurant space at 801 South Pointe Drive, he told The Real Deal. The new location includes 6,000 square feet of indoor space and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, a critical component due to the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Vauthy said.

Roland Ortiz and Eddy Martinez of Worldwide Properties at One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the restaurant in the new lease. Wolfgang Herz of Fortune International Realty represented the landlord.

Vauthy, a South-of-Fifth resident, said he also brought on a new partner, Aaron Hammer. He plans to open the new location as soon as the city gives the OK, and plans to roll out a new champagne brunch. The restaurant Mira previously occupied the space.

Old Greg’s Pizza

Pizza pop-up Old Greg’s, with a cult following on Instagram, is closing at the end of the month. The pizzeria announced on social media that it’s looking for a new home, and thanked its team and restaurateur Brad Kilgore. Old Greg’s has been operating out of Kilgore’s Kaido space in the Miami Design District.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Philadelphia-based restaurant group Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar delayed the opening of its second Florida location in Fort Lauderdale to early 2021.

The restaurant cited the pandemic as the reason for the setback, but said the restaurant was modified to adapt to the “new normal.” The 9,200-square-foot indoor and outdoor space, at 800 East Las Olas Boulevard, is being designed by Barker Nestor Architecture and Artisan Industry of Columbia, Tennessee. RCC Associates of Deerfield Beach is the general contractor.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

The Wolfgang’s Steakhouse space, at 315 South Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, is on the market with CBRE brokers Drew Schaul and Marsha Griffiths, a spokesperson confirmed. The 9,277-square-foot space includes a 546-square-foot terrace. The building, owned by the Related Group, has been listed for sale with CBRE.

Related is planning to move its headquarters to Coconut Grove.

Tony Chan’s Water Club

Tony Chan’s Water Club’s space at 1717 North Bayshore Drive in Miami is on the market, according to Loopnet. The 6,250-square-foot space includes furniture, fixtures and equipment and a liquor license, according to the listing. It’s on the ground floor of The Grand residential towers and the DoubleTree hotel. A manager at the restaurant declined to comment.

Miami Design District restaurants

Caja Caliente, which recently opened a permanent location in Coral Gables, is operating out of a food truck in the Design District. Swan reopened this week, and MC Kitchen and Robuchon restaurants L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier will be reopening. Kilgore’s Kaido and Ember restaurants are set to open in October with increased outdoor seating.

Itamae is set to open a new standalone location in the Palm Court Plaza on Oct. 1.

Doce Provisions, Sultan restaurant

Doce Provisions and South Beach restaurant Sultan will be opening at Shoma Bazaar, a food hall being developed by Shoma Group. The mixed-use project, called Sanctuary, includes a 226-unit rental building and a 14,000-square-foot food hall with 14 vendors. F+B Hospitality, led by Felix Bendersky, is handling leasing.

Freehold

Freehold, a Brooklyn concept, is opening later this year in Miami’s Wynwood. Freehold is taking a 10,000-square-foot space at 2219 Northwest Second Avenue and plans to have a coffee shop, bars, restaurant, pizza shop, courtyard and event space, according to a hiring announcement.

Ajo y Oregano

Ajo y Oregano took over the Latin Cafe Biscayne space at 2201 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. The Bronx-based restaurant signed its 3,552-square-foot lease over the summer. Apex Capital Realty’s Alexsandros Kyriakos Tsoulfas and Jamie Rose Maniscalco brokered the deal. The Dominican restaurant has three locations in New York City.

Martin Bravo, partner and COO at Apex, said the Latin Cafe closed at the beginning of April. Ajo y Oregano signed a multi-year lease, he said.

Upland

Stephen Starr’s Upland restaurant in Miami Beach filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early September. The 9,300-square-foot restaurant permanently closed its doors, as the pandemic continues to pummel the hospitality industry.

S Lot Partners LLC filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, as first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The restaurant, at 49 Collins Avenue, opened in 2016. Crescent Heights sold the building to a nursing home owner for $15 million in early 2019.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Stoner’s Pizza Joint leased 1,300 square feet at Varsity Square Shopping Center in Davie. The lease was brokered by Infinity Commercial Real Estate, led by Ted Konigsberg.