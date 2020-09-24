Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen has a new retreat for the off season.

Kapanen, who was recently traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs, paid $1.6 million for the four-bedroom, 4,471-square-foot house at 2603 Embassy Drive in West Palm Beach, The Real Deal has learned.

The 0.4-acre property overlooks the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at Banyan Cay Resort & Golf.

Kapanen, whose father, Sami Kapanen, is a professional ice hockey coach and former player, signed a three-year, $9.6 million contract with Toronto in June 2019.

Property records show the seller of the West Palm Beach home is a land trust. The property previously sold in 2014 for $411,000.

It hit the market in 2016 for nearly $2.5 million, and was relisted in October for nearly $2 million with Billy Nash of Illustrated Properties. The price was reduced to $1.7 million in August. Talbot Sutter of Sutter & Nugent represented the buyer, according to a press release.

The house, built in 1981, was renovated and features a wraparound driveway, an open chef’s kitchen and pool.

Nash created a customized video of the house for Kapanen, who closed without seeing it in person, according to the release.

Kapanen, who is Finnish, was drafted by the Penguins in 2014, and then spent five seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded back to the Penguins.

