Open Menu

DeSantis says restaurants in Florida can operate at up to 100% capacity

DeSantis: “We expect to do a full Super Bowl in January”

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 25, 2020 04:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED, Sept. 25, 5:25 p.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would be moving into the third phase of reopening, allowing for up to 100 percent capacity at restaurants.

The announcement, made in St. Petersburg, left municipalities and restaurateurs in South Florida scrambling to determine how the order will impact them.

DeSantis said the state will guarantee restaurants can operate between 50 percent and 100 percent capacity, but acknowledged that “you’ll probably see a different approach in the southern panhandle.”

A press release from Miami-Dade County stated that all businesses can reopen, but the county “can still impose guidelines and protocols.”

If restaurants are limited to less than full indoor capacity, the order limiting capacity must “quantify the economic impact of each limitation or requirement on those restaurants; and explain why each limitation or requirement is necessary for public health,” according to the state’s order.

The governor said “we should prepare” for a second wave of coronavirus but “there has not yet been” a second wave. To date in Florida, there have been nearly 14,000 deaths due to coronavirus and 695,887 positive cases, according to the health department’s Covid-19 dashboard.

“We’ll be ready for it. I think people should still understand that the virus, it doesn’t go away,” he said, at one point adding that, “We expect to do a full Super Bowl in January.”

Indoor dining has been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in Miami-Dade County since late August, but bars and nightclubs remained closed.

Earlier this month, bars and breweries were able to reopen also at 50 percent capacity in the state, except in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In Palm Beach County, bars, hookah and cigar lounges and other smoking bars, auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, concert houses and playhouses will be able to be open. The county will be able to regulate capacity so long as the businesses listed above are allowed to open.

In mid-September, movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues were able to resume operating in Miami-Dade.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusreopeningrestaurantsRon DeSantis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Peter Vauthy and Red South Beach (Getty)

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order

Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade begins phase 2 reopening: movie theaters, bowling alleys and more

Miami-Dade begins phase 2 reopening: movie theaters, bowling alleys and more
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two
Gov. DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Drink up: Bars can reopen Monday in the Florida Keys — but not in rest of South Florida

Drink up: Bars can reopen Monday in the Florida Keys — but not in rest of South Florida
A Toojay's Deli location (Google Maps)

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine
Art Basel 2019 (Credit: Art Basel)

How Art Basel Miami Beach’s cancellation will impact real estate

How Art Basel Miami Beach’s cancellation will impact real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.