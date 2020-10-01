Open Menu

Waterfront Gables Estates mansion sells at deep discount

16K sf home had been on market for $48M

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 01, 2020 02:35 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
150 Arvida Parkway (Credit: The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Emilio Collavino and Lifestyle Production Group)

150 Arvida Parkway (Credit: The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Emilio Collavino and Lifestyle Production Group)

The head of Columbus Capital Lending sold his waterfront Gables Estates home for $33 million, more than 30 percent off the original asking price.

Martiniano J. Perez, who is president of the mortgage lender, and his wife Sofia, sold their mansion at 150 Arvida Parkway in the gated Coral Gables community. Property records show the buyers are Custodio Fernando Toledo and Ana Paula Toledo. Custodio is managing partner at AltaReturn, a computer software firm geared toward private capital fund managers, administrators and family offices, according to LinkedIn.

The six-bedroom, 16,120-square-foot estate sits on a 1.42-acre lot.

Judy Zeder and Nathan Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker brokered the deal, according to Realtor.com. It hit the market in March 2019.

The Tuscan villa-style estate, completed in 2018, was designed by architect Rafael Portuondo and features seven bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with Taj Mahal marble, a 2,200-bottle wine room, and a second floor main suite. The property also includes 200 feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay, another 200 feet of waterfront on an inlet with a dock and boatlift, infinity pool and Jacuzzi.

A number of ultra high-end, waterfront home sales have closed in Gables Estates during the pandemic. In August, former Miss Universe and ex-Venezuelan politician Irene Sáez sold her mansion at 115 Arvida Parkway for $20 million.

In April, Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. sold the estate at 620 Arvida Parkway for $49 million, and Pharrell Williams paid $30 million for the waterfront home at 700 Casuarina Concourse.

Even non-waterfront properties are selling. More recently, developer and real estate agent Howard Wolofsky and his wife sold their home at 535 Casuarina Concourse for $6.2 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coral gablesgables estates

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Manny Machado & 9261 School House Road (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Baseball player Manny Machado buys Coral Gables spec mansion for $7M

Baseball player Manny Machado buys Coral Gables spec mansion for $7M
535 Casuarina Concourse and Howard Wolofsky

Educational software firm founder buys Gables Estates home for $6M

Educational software firm founder buys Gables Estates home for $6M
185 Los Pinos Ct, Coral Gables and Jane Fraser (Realtor, Citibank)

Bad investment? Citibank president sells waterfront Coral Gables home for $5M

Bad investment? Citibank president sells waterfront Coral Gables home for $5M
Rishi Kapoor with Forum Coral Gables

Co-working virtually: Coral Gables space rolls out memberships

Co-working virtually: Coral Gables space rolls out memberships
Jeffrey A. Schwartz and 5201 Oak Lane in Coral Gables (Excel Sports Management; Realtor)

Slam dunk: Sports agent buys Coral Gables home for $5M

Slam dunk: Sports agent buys Coral Gables home for $5M
Paseo de la Riviera and Brent Reynolds

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project
115 Arvida Parkway in Gables Estates, Irene Sáez (Credit: Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images and Douglas Elliman)

Ex-Venezuelan politician who won Miss Universe sells Gables Estates mansion

Ex-Venezuelan politician who won Miss Universe sells Gables Estates mansion
6312 Riviera Drive and Jeff Conry (Realtor)

Lift off: Charter airline prez buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M

Lift off: Charter airline prez buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.