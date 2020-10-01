The head of Columbus Capital Lending sold his waterfront Gables Estates home for $33 million, more than 30 percent off the original asking price.

Martiniano J. Perez, who is president of the mortgage lender, and his wife Sofia, sold their mansion at 150 Arvida Parkway in the gated Coral Gables community. Property records show the buyers are Custodio Fernando Toledo and Ana Paula Toledo. Custodio is managing partner at AltaReturn, a computer software firm geared toward private capital fund managers, administrators and family offices, according to LinkedIn.

The six-bedroom, 16,120-square-foot estate sits on a 1.42-acre lot.

Judy Zeder and Nathan Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker brokered the deal, according to Realtor.com. It hit the market in March 2019.

The Tuscan villa-style estate, completed in 2018, was designed by architect Rafael Portuondo and features seven bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with Taj Mahal marble, a 2,200-bottle wine room, and a second floor main suite. The property also includes 200 feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay, another 200 feet of waterfront on an inlet with a dock and boatlift, infinity pool and Jacuzzi.

A number of ultra high-end, waterfront home sales have closed in Gables Estates during the pandemic. In August, former Miss Universe and ex-Venezuelan politician Irene Sáez sold her mansion at 115 Arvida Parkway for $20 million.

In April, Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. sold the estate at 620 Arvida Parkway for $49 million, and Pharrell Williams paid $30 million for the waterfront home at 700 Casuarina Concourse.

Even non-waterfront properties are selling. More recently, developer and real estate agent Howard Wolofsky and his wife sold their home at 535 Casuarina Concourse for $6.2 million.