Cultured Magazine founder sells Miami Beach home for $5M

A magazine founder and her interior designer husband sold their waterfront home in Miami Beach’s Lakeview neighborhood for $5.2 million.

Records show Sarah and Austin Harrelson sold the house at 4955 Lakeview Drive to Alexander and Mariya Kaushansky.

Sarah Harrelson is the founder of both Cultured and LALA Magazine. Her husband, Austin, is an interior designer in Miami. The two bought the 3,964-square-foot home for $3 million in 2016, according to records.

The buyer, Alexander Kaushansky, is a vice president at real estate investment trust Arbor Realty Trust in New York. The publicly traded company, which provides debt for commercial real estate, was founded in 1983 in Uniondale, New York, according to its website.

Nancy Batchelor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the Harrelsons. Levi Meyer of Compass represented the Kaushanskys. The property was first listed at the end of 2019 for $6.5 million, and was most recently listed for $5.7 million in August, according to Realtor.com.

Originally built in 1936, the home was designed by architect Phineas Paist and has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The 16,800-square-foot property also includes a pool, 75 feet of water frontage and a dock.

Nearby in the Lakeview neighborhood, Miami Heat’s former player Hassan Whiteside bought the house at 528 Lakeview Court in 2016 for $7.3 million.

Other more recent sales in Miami Beach include the COO of a data center company buying a Venetian Islands home for $9.5 million. Also in Miami Beach, hospitality mogul David Grutman sold his waterfront Sunset Islands house for $8.3 million, and a developer bought a waterfront Miami Beach teardown for $7.5 million.