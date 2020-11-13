The former president and CEO of an oil and energy logistics company paid $5.8 million for a waterfront home in Jupiter.

Deborah M. Fretz bought the house at 5511 River Cove from William Burlingham IV, according to records.

Fretz was the president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Sunoco Logistics Partners for eight years. She retired in 2010 after working at the company for 33 years. In 2019, she was elected as the new chair of The Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

Records show Burlingham bought the property in 2012 through WB4/5511, LLC for $838,000. The deed later switched to his name. He then built the home in 2015.

The house hit the market in 2017 with an asking price of $11.9 million, which means Fretz bought it for less than half its initial listing price. After many price chops it was most recently listed for $5.9 million. Matthias Fretz of Douglas Elliman brokered the deal. He declined to comment on the sale.

The 5,228-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, 385 feet of water frontage and a rooftop putting green. It’s next door to professional golfer Ricky Fowler.

Jupiter waterfront homes have come with large price tags this year. Recently, the founder and CEO of MyEyeDr. bought a waterfront mansion for $11.2 million, amateur golfer Ina Kim-Schaad bought a waterfront home for $5.9 million, and baseball player Yadier Molina sold his riverfront Jupiter estate for $8 million.