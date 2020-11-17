The founder of Island Queen Cruises & Tours in Bayside sold his Venetian Islands home for $5.9 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Charles Sofge sold the waterfront home at 114 West San Marino Drive to San Marino Developments Two LLC, managed by Francisco E. Perez.

Island Queen Cruises & Tours, located in Bayside, is a sightseeing cruise company that has been operating for more than 60 years, according to its website.

One Sotheby’s International Realty agents Allan Kleer and Fabian Garcia-Diaz represented Sofge while Danny Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Records show Sofge bought the property in 2000 for $1.1 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, originally built in 1939, was on the market for $6.5 million and marketed as a redevelopment opportunity. The property includes a pool and dock.

The Venetian Islands have seen a number of high-priced sales this year. Last week, the waterfront spec mansion at 10 West San Marino Drive sold for $20.4 million, or a record $3,100 per square foot. Earlier this month, the COO of a data centers company bought a mansion for $9.5 million and a c-suite executive couple bought the house at 436 West Rivo Alto Drive for $12.8 million in October.