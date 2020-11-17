Open Menu

Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M

He paid $19M for the property in 2018

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 17, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Marc Anthony and 300 Costanera Road (Getty, Mint Studios Miami)

Marc Anthony listed his sprawling Coral Gables estate for $27 million.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, whose real name is Marco Muñiz, is looking to sell the 12-bedroom, 21,000-square-foot, three-story mansion at 300 Costanera Road for $8 million more than he bought it for in 2018.

Hilda Maria Bacardi, the great, great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó, sold the Cocoplum estate to Anthony two years ago. Bacardi spent eight years overseeing its construction, and first put the mansion up for sale before it was finished, asking $18 million in 2014. The price increased to $27 million in 2016.

John Parsiani of Cervera Real Estate and Anamaria Velasquex of Nexxos Realty are listing the estate on behalf of the American-born Puerto Rican artist and producer. The L.A. Times first reported the listing.

Parsiani said the 1.3-acre corner property, with 480 feet of waterfront, is perfect for a family looking for privacy. He declined to comment on Anthony’s plans. His property is near the home of ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s fiancee Alex Rodriguez. (Lopez previously owned a waterfront estate on North Bay Road in Miami Beach, now owned by Phil Collins.)

Anthony’s mansion was designed by Rafael Portuondo and includes a wine cellar, swimming pool and staff quarters.

Sales of luxury waterfront homes in Coral Gables, including the gated Cocoplum and Gables Estates communities, have surged since March, led by Pharrell Williams’ $30 million purchase of the mansion at 700 Casuarina Concourse.

Last month, White Oak Global Advisors co-founder Andre Hakkak and theBalm Cosmetics founder and CEO Marissa Shipman paid nearly $14 million for a non-waterfront home in Gables Estates.





    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatecoral gables

