Textile designer pays $7M for waterfront Palm Beach home

Sellers listed the home in March, a year after buying it

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 18, 2020 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Lawrence Kaplan and Bart Halpern with 2299 Ibis Isle Road East, Palm Beach (Getty, Corcoran) 

A textile designer bought a waterfront Palm Beach home for $7 million.

Bart Halpern, along with his husband, Lawrence Kaplan, bought the house at 2299 Ibis Isle Road East from Stephen A. and Joy M. Hall, according to records.

Bart Halpern founded Bart Halpern Inc., a New York-based textiles company, in 1999, according to Material Bank. Kaplan is president of Ellipse Media Advisory.

Records show the Hall family bought the house in March of last year for $6.85 million. It went on the market a year later with an asking price of $7.75 million.

Steven Presson with The Corcoran Group represented both sides of the deal.

The 5,076-square-foot home, built in 2017, sits on just over a half-acre of waterfront property. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an elevator and a three-car garage. It also has a guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing.

The home has a total of 315 feet of water frontage — on two sides — with a private dock and boat lift.

Among other recent sales in Palm Beach, the co-founder of an investment firm bought a spec home for $5.5 million, a Washington, D.C. taxi magnate sold his home for $6.3 million and the ex-wife CNN head Jeff Zucker paid $8.4 million for a Palm Beach villa.





