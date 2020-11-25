Real estate investor and author Justin Daniels spent $6.5 million on a waterfront home in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove neighborhood.

Daniels and his wife, Robin, bought the house at 197 Spyglass Court in Jupiter from Edward D. Pluzynski and Susan Love Pluzynski, according to records.

The Daniels both own and operate Daniels Holdings, a Jupiter-based real estate and investment holding company that specializes in the identification, acquisition, improvement, leasing and sale of properties. Justin Daniels also authored a book in 2013, “No more vodka in my orange juice,” that was named in Amazon’s best selling list.

Edward Pluzynski bought the property in 2000 for $2.9 million, records show. The home went on the market in September with an asking price of $6.5 million, according to Realtor.com. Rob Thomson with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities brokered the deal.

Built in 1991, the 6,047-square-foot house is on a nearly 30,000-square-foot lot. It features four bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and a private dock.

Among other sales this year in Admirals Cove, the founder and CEO of MyEyeDr bought a waterfront mansion for $11.2 million, and the organizer of the “Trumptilla” boat parade sold his home for $5.7 million.

Also this month in Jupiter, the former CEO of an oil and energy logistics company bought a home for $5.8 million.