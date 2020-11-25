Open Menu

Real estate investor buys waterfront Jupiter home for nearly $7M

Seller bought the home 20 years ago for $2.9M

Miami /
Nov.November 25, 2020 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Justin Daniels and 197 Spyglass Court, Jupiter (Google Maps, Justin Daniels)

Justin Daniels and 197 Spyglass Court, Jupiter (Google Maps, Justin Daniels)

Real estate investor and author Justin Daniels spent $6.5 million on a waterfront home in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove neighborhood.

Daniels and his wife, Robin, bought the house at 197 Spyglass Court in Jupiter from Edward D. Pluzynski and Susan Love Pluzynski, according to records.

The Daniels both own and operate Daniels Holdings, a Jupiter-based real estate and investment holding company that specializes in the identification, acquisition, improvement, leasing and sale of properties. Justin Daniels also authored a book in 2013, “No more vodka in my orange juice,” that was named in Amazon’s best selling list.

Edward Pluzynski bought the property in 2000 for $2.9 million, records show. The home went on the market in September with an asking price of $6.5 million, according to Realtor.com. Rob Thomson with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities brokered the deal.

Built in 1991, the 6,047-square-foot house is on a nearly 30,000-square-foot lot. It features four bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and a private dock.

Among other sales this year in Admirals Cove, the founder and CEO of MyEyeDr bought a waterfront mansion for $11.2 million, and the organizer of the “Trumptilla” boat parade sold his home for $5.7 million.

Also this month in Jupiter, the former CEO of an oil and energy logistics company bought a home for $5.8 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    jupiter

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Deborah M. Fretz and 5511 River Cove, Jupiter (Douglas Elliman)

    Retired oil and energy CEO buys waterfront Jupiter home for $6M

    Retired oil and energy CEO buys waterfront Jupiter home for $6M
    Rob Thomson (Rob Thomson, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, iStock)

    Jupiter agent Rob Thomson gets probation for domestic battery against ex-fiancée

    Jupiter agent Rob Thomson gets probation for domestic battery against ex-fiancée
    377 Eagle Drive in Jupiter (Google Maps)

    20/20 vision: MyEyeDr CEO buys waterfront mansion in Jupiter for $11M

    20/20 vision: MyEyeDr CEO buys waterfront mansion in Jupiter for $11M
    Yadier Molina & 6431 River Pointe Way (Credit: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

    Baseball player Yadier Molina sells Jupiter mansion for $8M

    Baseball player Yadier Molina sells Jupiter mansion for $8M
    Ina Kim-Schaad & 5280 Pennock Point Road (Credit: Google Maps)

    Golfer Ina Kim-Schaad pays $6M for waterfront mansion in Jupiter

    Golfer Ina Kim-Schaad pays $6M for waterfront mansion in Jupiter
    212 Spyglass Lane & Carlos Gavidia (Realtor, Instagram/Carlos_E_Gavidia)

    “Trumptilla” organizer sells waterfront Jupiter home for $6M

    “Trumptilla” organizer sells waterfront Jupiter home for $6M
    Jeff Bezos and the site at 14490 Corporate Road North (Google Maps)

    SunTrust Equity Funding closes on Amazon-leased site at Palm Beach Park of Commerce

    SunTrust Equity Funding closes on Amazon-leased site at Palm Beach Park of Commerce
    Max Scherzer and 220 Commodore Drive (Getty, Redfin)

    Home run: Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer buys Jupiter mansion

    Home run: Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer buys Jupiter mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.