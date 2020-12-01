One of reggae pioneer Bob Marley’s musical sons has purchased a sprawling estate in Homestead.

Stephen Marley paid $3.3 million for the Redlands property at 27440 Southwest 187th Avenue in south Miami-Dade. Tom Cabrerizo’s TCE Farms LLC sold the 5.6-acre property, according to property records. The deal breaks down to $1 million for the land and $2.3 million for the house.

Stephen is one of Bob Marley’s 12 children. The Jamaican-American singer and producer is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and was a member of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, a group led by one of his brothers.

Chad Carroll with the Carroll Group at Compass represented the seller in the deal and Shana Santalla of Lifestyle International Realty represented Marley.

The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom property was on the market last year for $2.6 million. It includes a main house and two guest homes, a pool, summer kitchen, tennis court, volleyball and half basketball court, and four-car garage. The property is surrounded by farmland owned by Cabrerizo’s Cabrerizo Investment Properties.

Bob Marley lived in south Dade and died in Miami in 1981. Stephen’s brother Damian also lives in the Miami area.

South Miami-Dade has seen a surge in new home communities and commercial development as developers buy up the remaining undeveloped land in the county.

Lennar Homes recently purchased a former mobile home park in Homestead for $29 million, with plans to build a new housing community.

In October, online car auction company Copart USA paid $35 million for a 117-acre site in the Homestead Park of Commerce.