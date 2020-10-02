Open Menu

Ambulance and transportation CEO buys Tahiti Beach mansion for $10M

Late founder of Pasteur Medical sold the waterfront estate

Oct.October 02, 2020 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
24 Tahiti Beach Island Road (Douglas Elliman)

The estate of the late founder of Pasteur Medical sold his Tahiti Beach Island estate to Raymond Gonzalez, the head of ambulance and transportation companies.

The late Manuel Enriquez, who founded the South Florida-based medical provider, died earlier this year. His estate sold the waterfront home at 24 Tahiti Beach Island Road to Gonzalez, CEO of MCT Express, an ambulance company in Broward County.

The 15,563-square-foot Coral Gables mansion sold for $10.3 million. It last sold in 2015 for $10.1 million.

Hilda Jacobson and Nora Gonzalez of Douglas Elliman represented the seller in the latest sale, while Michael A. Diaz with Miami Brokers Group represented the buyer.

The eight-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom home first went on the market for $13.5 million in 2018 and was most recently asking $13.9 million.

The property, built in 1996, is located on just over an acre of land with nearly 120 feet of water frontage with direct ocean access. It features a pool and a three-car garage with a lift to accommodate another three cars.

Enriquez sold Pasteur Medical, which has 12 facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward County, earlier this year.

Last month, a waterfront Gables Estates mansion sold for $33 million. Baseball player Manny Machado bought a spec mansion in the Gables for $7.2 million and a tech executive paid $6.2 million for a home also in Gables Estates.





