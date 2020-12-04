Open Menu

Urbanica completes $9M assemblage for Edgewater hotel

Developer spent $8.5M assembling hotel site

Miami /
Dec.December 04, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Diego Colmenero and Charlie Porchetto from Urbanica plan to break ground on Edgewater hotel (Urbanica)

Diego Colmenero and Charlie Porchetto from Urbanica plan to break ground on Edgewater hotel (Urbanica)

The developer of a 12-story hotel in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood completed the assemblage with plans to break ground on the project next year. 

Urbanica Management closed on the two lots at 237 and 229 Northeast 32nd Street for $3.3 million, bringing the total spent on the assemblage to $8.5 million. Urbanica, led by Charlie Porchetto and Diego Colmenero, also bought 3200 Biscayne Boulevard for $5.2 million in 2018

The company previously acquired 3023 Biscayne Boulevard and 3030 Northeast Fourth Avenue for $7.3 million, but that is for a separate project. 

The developers said they will break ground on the 220-key hotel, which is across the street from Crescent Heights’ planned major mixed-use Nema Edgewater project, next year. 

Stefano Santoro

Stefano Santoro

Stefano Santoro of Current Real Estate Advisors brokered the most recent deals for 237 and 229 Northeast 32nd Street. He was with Apex Capital Realty when it went under contract.

Urbanica is expecting to complete the Edgewater hotel by the end of 2022. It will include two floors of parking with 150 spaces, a rooftop pool and gym, a game room and a 4,000-square-foot Japanese restaurant.

 

Nearby in Edgewater, Two Roads Development listed its Elysee sales center for $6 million in  August. Earlier this year, Javier Cervera sold 11 commercial condos at 1800 Biscayne Plaza for $15.5 million.  

 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    edgewaterHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of the project

    Fort Lauderdale OKs plan for Bahia Cabana Hotel on the beach

    Fort Lauderdale OKs plan for Bahia Cabana Hotel on the beach
    Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and 100 21st Street, Miami (Bvlgari via Twitter, Getty, iStock)

    Bulgari plans first US hotel on oceanfront Miami Beach site

    Bulgari plans first US hotel on oceanfront Miami Beach site
    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel
    Simon and David Reuben with St. Regis Bal Harbour (Getty, Google Maps)

    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour

    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour
    Tudor House Art Deco and Essex House hotels (Wikipedia Commons)

    Hotel height increases could be coming to Miami Beach’s Collins Avenue near Ocean Drive

    Hotel height increases could be coming to Miami Beach’s Collins Avenue near Ocean Drive
    Diego Lowenstein, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Paul Kanavos, and Ronny Ben Josef, with The The Sagamore (Credit: The Sagamore Hotel)

    Owners of Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour hotels merge with Sagamore

    Owners of Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour hotels merge with Sagamore
    Pharrell, Eric Birnbaum and David Grutman with a rendering of the hotel (Getty, Linkedin, Goodtime Hotel)

    Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel

    Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel
    Placeholder image

    Miami board approves plans for Related, Crescent Heights towers and rejects Melo’s proposal

    Miami board approves plans for Related, Crescent Heights towers and rejects Melo’s proposal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.