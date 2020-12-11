The CEO of a home healthcare company sold his house in Palm Beach for $6.9 million.

Shalom, “Steven” East, and his wife Katie sold the home at 271 La Puerta Way to Jack E. and Cheryl L. Fockler.

Jack E. Fockler was formerly a senior advisor at New York-based investment firm Royce Investment Partners. According to his LinkedIn page, he had worked at the firm since 1989.

Steven East is the CEO and president of Caring People, a home healthcare business for seniors with locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida, according to its website.

East bought the 4,550-square-foot home in 2017 for $5.7 million. According to Realtor.com, the house hit the market in February at $8.25 million. After a few price cuts, it was most recently listed for $7.75 million in October.

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the Easts, and Suzanne Trapani-Frisbie with Premier Estate Properties represented the Focklers.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2008 and features an elevator, two-car garage and a pool.

Palm Beach has been an extremely popular destination for buyers this year. In recent weeks, a financier couple paid $5.5 million for a Palm Beach house, and Jimmy Buffett sold his home for $6.9 million.