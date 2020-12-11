Open Menu

Home healthcare CEO sells Palm Beach home for $7M

Sellers bought the home three years ago for $5.7M

Miami /
Dec.December 11, 2020 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Caring People's CEO Steven East and 271 La Puerta Way (YouTube, Google Maps)

Caring People’s CEO Steven East and 271 La Puerta Way (YouTube, Google Maps)

 

The CEO of a home healthcare company sold his house in Palm Beach for $6.9 million.

Shalom, “Steven” East, and his wife Katie sold the home at 271 La Puerta Way to Jack E. and Cheryl L. Fockler.

Jack E. Fockler was formerly a senior advisor at New York-based investment firm Royce Investment Partners. According to his LinkedIn page, he had worked at the firm since 1989.

Steven East is the CEO and president of Caring People, a home healthcare business for seniors with locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida, according to its website.

East bought the 4,550-square-foot home in 2017 for $5.7 million. According to Realtor.com, the house hit the market in February at $8.25 million. After a few price cuts, it was most recently listed for $7.75 million in October.

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the Easts, and Suzanne Trapani-Frisbie with Premier Estate Properties represented the Focklers.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2008 and features an elevator, two-car garage and a pool.

Palm Beach has been an extremely popular destination for buyers this year. In recent weeks, a financier couple paid $5.5 million for a Palm Beach house, and Jimmy Buffett sold his home for $6.9 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Palm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jamie Sterne and Diana Wilson Sterne with 240 Sanford Avenue (Instagram, Sotheby's) 

    Financier couple pays $6M for Palm Beach home

    Financier couple pays $6M for Palm Beach home
    Jimmy Buffett and 309 Garden Road (Getty, Denise A. Hanley)

    Selling paradise: Jimmy Buffett gets $7M for Palm Beach home

    Selling paradise: Jimmy Buffett gets $7M for Palm Beach home
    Shahla and Hushang Ansary with Sun and Surf One Hundred building in Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

    Billionaire’s wife pays $14M for Palm Beach penthouse and cabana

    Billionaire’s wife pays $14M for Palm Beach penthouse and cabana
    Widow of late San Francisco Giants owner buys Palm Beach home

    Widow of late San Francisco Giants owner buys Palm Beach home

    Widow of late San Francisco Giants owner buys Palm Beach home
    8 Windsor Court and Jonathan Sack (Google Maps)

    Attorney buys Palm Beach mansion for $13M

    Attorney buys Palm Beach mansion for $13M
    Lawrence Kaplan and Bart Halpern with 2299 Ibis Isle Road East, Palm Beach (Getty, Corcoran) 

    Textile designer pays $7M for waterfront Palm Beach home

    Textile designer pays $7M for waterfront Palm Beach home
    Scott and Kimberly Goodwin and 232 Bahama Lane, Palm Beach (Patrick McMullan/Getty, Corcoran)

    Hedge funder buys Palm Beach spec home for nearly $6M

    Hedge funder buys Palm Beach spec home for nearly $6M
    249 Seabreeze Ave, Palm Beach

    Driving away: Taxi magnate sells Palm Beach home for $6M

    Driving away: Taxi magnate sells Palm Beach home for $6M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.