Open Menu

Entity tied to private equity firm buys Coconut Grove spec home for $5M

Seller completed the house this year

Miami /
Dec.December 16, 2020 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
3608 Stewart Ave, Miami (Redfin)

3608 Stewart Ave, Miami (Redfin)

 

An entity tied to a real estate private equity firm purchased a spec home in Coconut Grove for $5.4 million.

Dearborn Capital Management LLC, tied to Dearborn Capital Group, bought the house at 3608 Stewart Avenue in Miami from Ruegroup LLC, a Florida company. Brown Harris Stevens agent Anabella Hidalgo signed for Ruegroup LLC as an authorized member.

Dearborn Capital Group is a real estate private equity and asset management firm based in New York City, according to its website.

Property records show Ruegroup bought the property as an empty lot in 2017 for $1.6 million and began building a three-story home in 2018. The home was completed this year and went on the market in May with an asking price of $5.6 million.

Hidalgo represented Ruegroup, while David Siddons of Douglas Elliman represented Dearborn Capital.

The 7,369-square-foot house was built by ICH Builders and designed by Jose Sanchez of Praxis. The home has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Other features include a 250-plus glass wine room, elevator, five carports and a pool, according to the listing.

Coconut Grove has been an attractive destination for buyers in recent months. The director of a cryptocurrency trading company sold his Coconut Grove mansion for $6.7 million.

Also, Greenberg Traurig’s senior chairman bought a penthouse at One Park Grove for $7.3 million, and Miami billionaire Mike Fernandez sold a unit at Grove at Grand Bay for $8 million in September.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coconut grove

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3187 Royal Road, Coconut Grove (Realtor)

    Ransom Everglades sues developer Caroline Weiss over backyard boat dock

    Ransom Everglades sues developer Caroline Weiss over backyard boat dock
    Matthew B. Gorson and One Park Grove (Google Maps)

    Greenberg Traurig chairman pays $7M for One Park Grove condo

    Greenberg Traurig chairman pays $7M for One Park Grove condo
    Kelly Beam, Ricky Trinidad , and 3265 Bird Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

    Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy

    Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy
    Mike Fernandez and Grove at Grand Bay unit 1901S (Getty, Lifestyle Production Group)

    Miami billionaire Mike Fernandez sells Grove at Grand Bay condo

    Miami billionaire Mike Fernandez sells Grove at Grand Bay condo
    Map of condo sales and Grove at Grand Bay at 2675 South Bayshore Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

    Miami condo sales rise in first week of September

    Miami condo sales rise in first week of September
    David Martin, Jorge Perez, and One Park Grove (Credit: Robin Hill)

    Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower

    Terra and Related pay off $112M construction loan for Park Grove condo tower
    Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and Joel Hoffman (Credit: Robin Hill)

    Vizcaya needs money to operate, launches $1M fundraising campaign

    Vizcaya needs money to operate, launches $1M fundraising campaign
    (iStock)

    Bargain shopping: Here’s where resi prices fell the most in Miami in Q2

    Bargain shopping: Here’s where resi prices fell the most in Miami in Q2
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.