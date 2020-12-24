Spec mansion in Boca Raton sells for $8M

A spec home developer sold a newly built mansion in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $7.8 million.

Records show Carl E. Klepper Jr., as trustee of the 1739 Royal Palm Land Trust, sold the house at 1739 Royal Palm Way in Boca Raton to Jerry and Sharon Isackson. The Isacksons are the founders of Bryan Ashley International, a Deerfield Beach-based furniture company that makes custom furnishings for hotels and resorts, according to its website.

Klepper is the owner of Compson Associates, according to his Linkedin page. The Boca Raton-based firm develops, owns, operates and manages properties in South Florida.

Klepper bought the property in 2018 for $2 million and demolished the existing home the following year. According to Redfin.com, the new house was completed this year.

The 8,811-square-foot mansion is on a Jack Nicklaus golf course. The home features five bedrooms, seven full baths, two half-baths, a pool and two two-car garages.

The house was listed for $8.5 million in April 2019. Jacqueline Feldman of Premier Estate Properties listed the property, while David Roberts with Royal Palm Properties brought the buyer, according to Redfin.com

Bigwigs have been flocking to the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club this year. This month, a former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald paid $5.6 million for a home in the neighborhood.

In November, the managing director of a private equity firm bought a spec mansion for $12.8 million, and a pharmaceutical executive paid $6 million for a spec home in Boca Raton.