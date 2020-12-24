Open Menu

Spec mansion in Boca Raton sells for $8M

Seller built the home this year

Miami /
Dec.December 24, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Art/Caption: Carl E. Klepper Jr and 1739 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton (Royal Palm Properties)

Carl E. Klepper Jr and 1739 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton (Royal Palm Properties)

A spec home developer sold a newly built mansion in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $7.8 million.

Records show Carl E. Klepper Jr., as trustee of the 1739 Royal Palm Land Trust, sold the house at 1739 Royal Palm Way in Boca Raton to Jerry and Sharon Isackson. The Isacksons are the founders of Bryan Ashley International, a Deerfield Beach-based furniture company that makes custom furnishings for hotels and resorts, according to its website.

Klepper is the owner of Compson Associates, according to his Linkedin page. The Boca Raton-based firm develops, owns, operates and manages properties in South Florida.

Klepper bought the property in 2018 for $2 million and demolished the existing home the following year. According to Redfin.com, the new house was completed this year.

The 8,811-square-foot mansion is on a Jack Nicklaus golf course. The home features five bedrooms, seven full baths, two half-baths, a pool and two two-car garages.

The house was listed for $8.5 million in April 2019. Jacqueline Feldman of Premier Estate Properties listed the property, while David Roberts with Royal Palm Properties brought the buyer, according to Redfin.com

Bigwigs have been flocking to the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club this year. This month, a former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald paid $5.6 million for a home in the neighborhood.

In November, the managing director of a private equity firm bought a spec mansion for $12.8 million, and a pharmaceutical executive paid $6 million for a spec home in Boca Raton.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonRoyal Palm Yacht & Country Clubspec homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    North American Development Group CEO John Preston and the Via Mizner Golf & Country Club at 6200 Boca Del Mar Dr (NADG; Google Maps)

    Multifamily developer buys former Boca Raton golf course

    Multifamily developer buys former Boca Raton golf course
    President Donald Trump and James Batmasian (Getty, White House)

    Boca Raton real estate honcho James Batmasian gets presidential pardon

    Boca Raton real estate honcho James Batmasian gets presidential pardon
    Julian Cohen and the lot at 5840 North Bay Road (Jahmar Amani, Google Maps)

    Spec home developer Felix Cohen sells North Bay Road lot for $17M

    Spec home developer Felix Cohen sells North Bay Road lot for $17M
    2333 Acorn Palm Road (Royal Palm Properties)

    Former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO buys Boca Raton home for $6M

    Former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO buys Boca Raton home for $6M
    Thomas Desernia, Jordana DePaula and 610 Phillips Drive, Boca Raton (Redfin, SAMA labs)

    Reeling it in: Fishing apparel founder drops $5M on waterfront Boca Raton home

    Reeling it in: Fishing apparel founder drops $5M on waterfront Boca Raton home
    45 East Dilido Drive in Miami Beach (LPG for Douglas Elliman)

    Software CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands spec home for $16M

    Software CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands spec home for $16M
    Renderings of the project (Group P6)

    Group P6 lands $69M construction loan for Boca Raton project

    Group P6 lands $69M construction loan for Boca Raton project
    Boris Jordan & 1175 Spanish River Road, Boca Raton (Getty, Florema)

    Cannabis billionaire buys waterfront Boca mansion for $14M

    Cannabis billionaire buys waterfront Boca mansion for $14M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.