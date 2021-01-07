Open Menu

Ad tech company founder drops $7M on waterfront Jupiter mansion

Miami /
Jan.January 07, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Joseph L. Marinucci & 129 Commodore Drive, Jupiter (Joe Marinucci via LinkedIn, Google Maps)

The co-founder of a global ad tech company bought a mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $6.65 million.

Records show Joseph L. Marinucci and his wife, Eleni, bought the home at 129 Commodore Drive from Ronald Capozzoli Sr.

Joseph Marinucci is the co-founder and CEO of Digital Media Solutions, a digital advertising company headquartered in Clearwater. Marinucci founded the company in 2012, according to its website.

Capozzoli purchased the home in 2018 for $4.3 million, records show. The property was listed at the end of October for $7 million. Thomas Frankel with Admirals Cove Realty Co. represented Capozzoli, and Jan Burke Coldwell Banker Realty represented the Marinuccis.

Built in 2005, the two-story, 8,188-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home also features a 10-seat theater, a pool and dock. It has 80 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In November, real estate investor Justin Daniels spent $6.5 million on a waterfront home in Admirals Cove.

Also in Jupiter, an attorney and his wife recently bought a new waterfront house for $6 million, and the former president and CEO of an oil and energy logistics company paid $5.8 million for a waterfront home.





