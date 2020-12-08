UPDATED, 4 p.m. Dec. 8: An attorney and his wife bought a new waterfront home in Jupiter for $6 million.

Records show Kevin C. Smith and his wife, Margaret, bought the house at 261 Old Jupiter Beach Road from Michael and Kelly Wiener.

Kevin C. Smith is a partner at the West Palm Beach-based law firm Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath. He practices in the areas of medical malpractice, personal injury and wrongful death litigation.

The Wieners bought the home for $4.25 million in December 2019 from Lendalk Properties, which had built it after purchasing the property for $887,000 in 2018. The house was completed this year, according to property records.

The 6,887-square-foot home was listed in June with an asking price of $6 million and later changed to $6.25 million in October. Anthony Hernandez of Illustrated Properties represented the sellers, while Brad and Shannon Ball of Frankel Ball Realty represented the buyers.

The two-story, waterfront house features six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The home also includes a movie theater, a saltwater pool and a yard with views of the water.

Waterfront properties in Jupiter have been popular this year. In November, an Admirals Cove waterfront house sold for $6.5 million and another Jupiter home sold for $5.8 million. In October, a waterfront mansion sold for just over $11 million.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the buyer.