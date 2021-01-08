Open Menu

Nutrition guru couple pays $17M for Fisher Island condo

Unit sold for $2,375 psf

Miami /
Jan.January 08, 2021 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Roger and Sloan Barnett and Palazzo Della Luna (Getty)

Roger and Sloan Barnett and Palazzo Della Luna (Getty)

The CEO of a natural nutrition company and his author wife bought a condo on Fisher Island for $17.4 million.

Records show Roger L. and Sloan Barnett bought unit 6885 in Palazzo Della Luna from the developer, PDS Development LLC. Heinrich von Hanau, president and CEO of Fisher Island Holdings LLC, signed in favor of PDS Development.

Roger Barnett is chairman and CEO of Pleasanton, California-headquartered natural nutrition and green cleaning products company Shaklee Corp. He also founded Beauty.com, one of the first internet cosmetics retailers.

Sloan Barnett is a regular contributor to NBC’s Today show and the author of multiple books on nutrition.

This condo sale was the most expensive sale in Miami-Dade County during the last week of 2020, and came only one week after a $16 million sale in the same tower.

Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty represented the developer, and Jill Hertzberg of Jills Zeder Group represented the Barnetts. The condo, finished in 2019, sold for $2,375 per square foot after 33 days on the market.

Property records show the unit is 7,327 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

Nearby on Fisher Island in a sister building, Palazzo Del Sol, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired NBA player David Lee, are listing their condo for $18 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fisher Islandmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    An exterior of 1835 West 27th Street, Miami Beach (Douglas Elliman)

    Venezuelan oil tycoon sells Sunset Islands waterfront mansion for $17M

    Venezuelan oil tycoon sells Sunset Islands waterfront mansion for $17M
     Jeff Blau and One Ocean (Getty)

    Related Cos. CEO Jeff Blau sells Miami Beach condo

    Related Cos. CEO Jeff Blau sells Miami Beach condo
    Silvia Coltrane and 7300 Collins Avenue (Corcoran, Google Maps, Manolos)

    Silvia Coltrane sells Manolo building near Ocean Terrace project in North Beach

    Silvia Coltrane sells Manolo building near Ocean Terrace project in North Beach
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee and Palazzo Del Sol, Fisher Island (Photos via Getty; The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)

    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M

    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M
    David Grutman with a rendering of the home (CMA Design Studio)

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman wins approval for waterfront mansion

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman wins approval for waterfront mansion
    Tal and Oren Alexander with 2135 Lake Avenue (Getty)

    Alexander brothers buy waterfront Sunset Islands teardown to build new mansion

    Alexander brothers buy waterfront Sunset Islands teardown to build new mansion
    4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive (Photo via Palazzo Della Luna)

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.