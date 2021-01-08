The CEO of a natural nutrition company and his author wife bought a condo on Fisher Island for $17.4 million.

Records show Roger L. and Sloan Barnett bought unit 6885 in Palazzo Della Luna from the developer, PDS Development LLC. Heinrich von Hanau, president and CEO of Fisher Island Holdings LLC, signed in favor of PDS Development.

Roger Barnett is chairman and CEO of Pleasanton, California-headquartered natural nutrition and green cleaning products company Shaklee Corp. He also founded Beauty.com, one of the first internet cosmetics retailers.

Sloan Barnett is a regular contributor to NBC’s Today show and the author of multiple books on nutrition.

This condo sale was the most expensive sale in Miami-Dade County during the last week of 2020, and came only one week after a $16 million sale in the same tower.

Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty represented the developer, and Jill Hertzberg of Jills Zeder Group represented the Barnetts. The condo, finished in 2019, sold for $2,375 per square foot after 33 days on the market.

Property records show the unit is 7,327 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

Nearby on Fisher Island in a sister building, Palazzo Del Sol, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired NBA player David Lee, are listing their condo for $18 million.