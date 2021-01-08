Open Menu

Real estate honchos sell Golden Beach home for $6M

Buyers plan to remodel the existing home

Miami /
Jan.January 08, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Marcel Safar and 407 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach (Lifestyle Production Group)

Two real estate honchos sold an oceanfront Golden Beach home for $5.7 million, The Real Deal has learned.

407 Ocean LLC sold the property at 407 Ocean Boulevard to MJ Ocean LLC, a Florida company managed by Meir Elfassy.

The selling entity is managed by Marcel Safar and Marie-Christine Solal. Safar is a founding partner at Chevron Partners, a Boston-based real estate development, investment, asset and property management firm, according to its website. Solal is a Miami-based managing director at Fulton, a real estate development firm based in Paris, according to her Linkedin.

Robert Burstein of Sotheby’s represented the sellers, while Eli Eskenazi represented the buyers, along with Danielle Elfassy of One Sotheby’s International Realty and Jonathan Mann of Coldwell Banker Realty.

According to Danielle Elfassy, Meir Elfassy is the previous president of the outerwear brand Mackage, and is now an investor.

Property records show Safar and Solal bought the house, built in 1941, for $4.7 million in 2017.

According to Eskenazi, the sellers originally intended to tear down the home and build a new one, but decided against it.

Eskenazi declined to disclose the buyers’ identity. The buyers plan to remodel the home with Eskenazi’s Artek Design Corp., instead of completely demolishing it, Eskenazi said.

The 4,887-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to property records. It sits on a roughly 0.3-acre lot with direct access to the ocean. Next door is a lot owned by billionaire real estate developer Ben Ashkenazy, which has been on the market since 2019.

Recently in Golden Beach, the founder of a London-based hedge fund sold a large oceanfront lot for $24 million, and the co-founder of a real estate investment firm bought a waterfront for $5.3 million.





