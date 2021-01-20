Open Menu

Former Plantation fertility clinic sells for $8M

Seller bought land for $1M in 2003, built offices in 2005

Jan.January 20, 2021 06:00 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Sagi Shaked and 201 North Pine Island Road (Shaked Law, Google Maps)

A company affiliated with South Florida personal injury attorney Sagi Shaked paid $7.5 million for a medical office building in Plantation.

Shaked bought the 15,000-square-foot building at 201 North Pine Island Road, according to records.

The building was previously home to Plantation Fertility & Genetics, the medical practice of Dr. Mick Abae, who is also the seller. Abae closed his practice of 30 years on April 30, blaming the “economic impacts, uncertainties and risks” of Covid-19, according to his website.

Abae bought the land in 2003 for $1.2 million, and the two-story office building was built two years later.

Shaked bought the building through Duke & Duke Holding, a company he manages with Aaron Michael Friedeberg, according to records. Shaked and Friedeberg are also in charge of Alliance Spine & Joint, a Hallandale-based medical provider for interventional pain management, orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery.

Late last year, Shaked paid $8.9 million for a Weston office building anchored by JPMorgan Chase but mostly leased by medical tenants.

Other recent big-ticket office sales in South Florida include an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm paying $36.7 million for an eight-story South Miami medical office building and Bridge Investment Group selling the Bayview Corporate Tower in Fort Lauderdale for $82.5 million.





