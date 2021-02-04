Ceres Global Advisory founder sells Coconut Grove home

A founding partner of Ceres Global Advisory sold his Coconut Grove home to a couple relocating from New York.

Records show 3829 Stewart LLC, led by Daniel Mac-Crohon, sold the home at 3829 Stewart Avenue in Miami to André and Stephanie Dua. Mac-Crohon is chief operating officer and founding partner of Ceres, a registered investment adviser under the Spanish financial services group GVC Gaesco Group umbrella.

André Dua is a senior partner at Mckinsey & Company, a global management consulting company. Stephanie is the co-founder and president of HOMER, an e-learning company.

Mac-Crohon bought the Coconut Grove property in 2015 for $1.65 million. Property records show he demolished the home the next year, and began construction on the new home in 2018. It was completed this year.

Jessica Adams of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the off-market deal, while Angel Nicolas with Compass represented the buyers.

The two-story, 7,103-square-foot home was constructed by architect Cesar Molina. It has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The property also includes a guest house that connects to the main house by way of an upper garden terrace.

The sale marks the most expensive dry lot closing in the Grove in the last 18 months, according to a spokesperson for One Sotheby’s.

Another Coconut Grove spec home sold in December for $5.4 million.

Last year, Greenberg Traurig’s senior chairman bought a penthouse at One Park Grove for $7.3 million and billionaire Mike Fernandez sold his unit at Grove at Grand Bay for $8 million.