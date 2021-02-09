Open Menu

Scottie Pippen relists Fort Lauderdale estate for $12M

Pippen has been trying to sell the property since 2014

Miami /
Feb.February 09, 2021 01:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Scottie Pippen and 2571 Del Lago Drive, Fort Lauderdale (Getty, Compass)

Scottie Pippen and 2571 Del Lago Drive, Fort Lauderdale (Getty, Compass)

 

UPDATED Feb. 9, 9:05 p.m.: Retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen is relisting his waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate for $12 million, The Real Deal has learned.

This marks the third time in seven years that Pippen has put his Harbor Beach home on the market.

He and his estranged wife Larsa first listed the estate at 2571 Del Lago Drive for $11.8 million in 2014, then relisted it for $10.9 million in 2016. The property was put on the rental market in 2017, asking $40,000 a month, and even included a 55-foot Van Dutch yacht.

Pippen and Larsa have filed for divorce over the years and then canceled the proceedings. Most recently, Pippen filed to divorce Larsa in December, according to published reports. The home is under Pippen’s name as well as a trust in his name, records show.

Erin Sykes and Margo Fuller of Nest Seekers International‘s Elliott Team have the latest listing. Elliott Team founder Shawn Elliott is handling marketing.

The mansion, which spans 10,484 square feet, has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home also features a fitness center, theater, putting green, playground, water fountains and, of course, a full-size NBA court outside. The house is on a 0.7-acre double lot with 215 feet of frontage along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Pippen is a seven-time NBA All-Star and six-time NBA champion. He played for the Chicago Bulls from 1987 to 1998.

Among other retired athletes, former professional golfer Greg Norman recently listed his Jupiter Island compound for $60 million.

Correction: A previous version of this story had an inaccurate price and an incorrect listing agent, based on information from a public relations account executive.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateFort Lauderdale

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Leslie Wexner and Greg Norman with the Jupiter Island property (Getty, Shawn Hood Media) 
    Wexner family buying Greg Norman’s Jupiter compound listed for $60M: sources
    Wexner family buying Greg Norman’s Jupiter compound listed for $60M: sources
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee with their unit (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sell Fisher Island condo in one month
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sell Fisher Island condo in one month
    Photo illustration of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for TRD)
    Trump argues to live in Mar-a-Lago — as an employee
    Trump argues to live in Mar-a-Lago — as an employee
    Rob Gronkowski and 1100 Biscayne Boulevard (Getty; Miami Condo Investments/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Here’s a look at Rob Gronkowski’s Miami condo ahead of Super Bowl LV
    Here’s a look at Rob Gronkowski’s Miami condo ahead of Super Bowl LV
    Nicky Jam and 240 Palm Island Drive (Getty, Luxe Living Realty)
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    Gustavo Carbonell and a rendering of Progresso Village
    Mixed-use apartment project planned for Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village
    Mixed-use apartment project planned for Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village
    344 North Ocean Boulevard with Kevin James (Getty, Elliman)
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    Location Ventures CEO Rishi Kapoor and a rendering of the project. (Location Ventures)
    Location Ventures lands financing on Ft. Lauderdale condo project
    Location Ventures lands financing on Ft. Lauderdale condo project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.