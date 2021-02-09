Scottie Pippen relists Fort Lauderdale estate for $12M

UPDATED Feb. 9, 9:05 p.m.: Retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen is relisting his waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate for $12 million, The Real Deal has learned.

This marks the third time in seven years that Pippen has put his Harbor Beach home on the market.

He and his estranged wife Larsa first listed the estate at 2571 Del Lago Drive for $11.8 million in 2014, then relisted it for $10.9 million in 2016. The property was put on the rental market in 2017, asking $40,000 a month, and even included a 55-foot Van Dutch yacht.

Pippen and Larsa have filed for divorce over the years and then canceled the proceedings. Most recently, Pippen filed to divorce Larsa in December, according to published reports. The home is under Pippen’s name as well as a trust in his name, records show.

Erin Sykes and Margo Fuller of Nest Seekers International‘s Elliott Team have the latest listing. Elliott Team founder Shawn Elliott is handling marketing.

The mansion, which spans 10,484 square feet, has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home also features a fitness center, theater, putting green, playground, water fountains and, of course, a full-size NBA court outside. The house is on a 0.7-acre double lot with 215 feet of frontage along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Pippen is a seven-time NBA All-Star and six-time NBA champion. He played for the Chicago Bulls from 1987 to 1998.

Among other retired athletes, former professional golfer Greg Norman recently listed his Jupiter Island compound for $60 million.

Correction: A previous version of this story had an inaccurate price and an incorrect listing agent, based on information from a public relations account executive.