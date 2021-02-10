Open Menu

Wexner family buying Greg Norman’s Jupiter compound listed for $60M: sources

Norman listed the 32K sf estate last month

Miami /
Feb.February 10, 2021 02:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Leslie Wexner and Greg Norman with the Jupiter Island property (Getty, Shawn Hood Media) 

Leslie Wexner and Greg Norman with the Jupiter Island property (Getty, Shawn Hood Media)

Retired professional golfer Greg Norman and his wife Kiki found a buyer for their $60 million South Florida compound: the family of billionaire Leslie Wexner, the founder and former CEO of L Brands, The Real Deal has learned.

The Normans listed their nearly 32,000-square-foot estate at 382 South Beach Road on Jupiter Island in late January for $59.9 million. The deal is contingent, according to Realtor.com. Sources said the buyer is the Wexner family.

Wexner, chairman emeritus of Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, stepped down from his role as CEO last year. Wexner faced mounting scrutiny for his close ties to late alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whom he had hired years earlier as a personal adviser.

Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker and Michelle Thomson of Coldwell Banker’s Thomson Team have the listing for Norman’s property. Hertzberg declined comment.

Greg Norman, once the No. 1 golfer in the world, and his wife, founder of Norman Design Group, rebuilt the estate’s main house, pool house and beach house and renovated other parts of the 8.3-acre property, according to a press release.

The Hobe Sound property stretches from the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, and it includes a pool house, tennis house, boat house, beach house and orchid house. It has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, six half-bathrooms, more than 170 feet of oceanfront and water frontage, and 370 feet on the Intracoastal. A buyer could dock up to a 150-foot yacht on the Intracoastal side.

The Normans previously listed the property — initially in 2007 for $65 million — before they rebuilt the estate. They expanded the property using a permit that was set to expire, adding nearly 6,800 square feet of more floor area.

Linda Bright, an agent with Illustrated Properties, who is not involved in the deal, said the market is still very strong in Jupiter and throughout northern Palm Beach County. In Palm Beach, an oceanfront mansion is expected to close this week for nearly $140 million, a record price in Florida that would place it as one of the most expensive home sales in the U.S.

“People are coming from all areas – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, the Midwest, California,” Bright said. “They’re escalating their retirement plans or just relocating because they can work anywhere.”

Some properties are listed as pending as soon as they hit the market, she added.

The Normans’ main house includes two 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a movie theater and bar. The pool house serves two pools and includes an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower and pool bath. The tennis house is for the U.S. Open-sized tennis court. A nearly 1,700-square-foot boat house fits jet skis, boat and yacht equipment, and a small office for a property manager.

In addition to garage space, an employee parking lot fits about 30 cars.

Norman paid $4.9 million for the property in 1991.

Ina Cordle contributed to this report.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstatejupiterLeslie Wexner

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee with their unit (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sell Fisher Island condo in one month
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sell Fisher Island condo in one month
    Photo illustration of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for TRD)
    Trump argues to live in Mar-a-Lago — as an employee
    Trump argues to live in Mar-a-Lago — as an employee
    Scottie Pippen and 2571 Del Lago Drive, Fort Lauderdale (Getty, Compass)
    Scottie Pippen relists Fort Lauderdale estate for $12M
    Scottie Pippen relists Fort Lauderdale estate for $12M
    Rob Gronkowski and 1100 Biscayne Boulevard (Getty; Miami Condo Investments/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Here’s a look at Rob Gronkowski’s Miami condo ahead of Super Bowl LV
    Here’s a look at Rob Gronkowski’s Miami condo ahead of Super Bowl LV
    Nicky Jam and 240 Palm Island Drive (Getty, Luxe Living Realty)
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    344 North Ocean Boulevard with Kevin James (Getty, Elliman)
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    Rick Rieder and 197 Spyglass Court, Jupiter (Getty, Google Maps)
    BlackRock managing director buys waterfront home in Jupiter
    BlackRock managing director buys waterfront home in Jupiter
    Greg Norman with the Jupiter Island home (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Shawn Hood Media) 
    Retired pro golfer Greg Norman lists South Florida compound for $60M
    Retired pro golfer Greg Norman lists South Florida compound for $60M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.