California lawyer drops nearly $7M on waterfront Jupiter home

Sellers built the home in 2015

Miami /
Feb.February 11, 2021 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Jason W. Reese and 110 Quayside Drive, Jupiter (Google Maps)

A shareholder at a law firm in Los Angeles spent $6.5 million on a waterfront home in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove community.

Records show Jason W. Reese and Christine C. Reese, as co-trustees of the Reese Family Trust, bought the house at 110 Quayside Drive in Jupiter from Yoram and Lisa Shemesh.

Jason Reese is an administrative shareholder at Vedder Price and a member of the finance and transactions group at the firm’s Los Angeles office, according to the firm’s website. Vedder Price has offices in offices in Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore and Dallas.

The Shemeshes bought the property in 2014 for $1.5 million, records show. That same year they demolished a home on the site and began building the existing house. According to property records, the 5,394-square-foot house was finished in 2015.

The home was listed at the end of 2017 with an asking price of $6.1 million. The most recent asking price was $6.5 million in January.

Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities represented the sellers, while Chris Deitz of William Raveis represented the buyers.

The two-story house has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to property records. The property also includes a pool and a private dock.

Residents at the Admirals Cove neighborhood last month voiced concerns about Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle moving into the neighborhood. Also last month in Admirals Cove, a managing director at BlackRock paid $7.3 million for a waterfront home.

In Jupiter, retired professional golfer Greg Norman is under contract to sell his compound that is listed for $60 million to the Wexner family.





