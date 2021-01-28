Open Menu

BlackRock managing director buys waterfront home in Jupiter

Sellers flipped the property in three months for 12% profit

Miami /
Jan.January 28, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rick Rieder and 197 Spyglass Court, Jupiter (Getty, Google Maps)

Rick Rieder and 197 Spyglass Court, Jupiter (Getty, Google Maps)

A managing director at BlackRock paid $7.3 million for a waterfront property in Jupiter‘s Admirals Cove neighborhood.

Records show 197 Spyglass LLC, a Delaware corporation that lists the New Jersey address of Rick Rieder, bought the home at 197 Spyglass Court from Justin and Robin Thorn Daniels. The sellers flipped the house in three months for a 12 percent profit.

Rieder joined New York-based BlackRock, an investment management company that has managed $8.7 trillion in assets, in 2009.

The Daniels couple, who own and operate the Jupiter-based real estate and investment holding company, Daniels Holdings, bought the home for $6.5 million in November. They listed the property this month for $7.8 million.

Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented both parties in the deal.

The 6,047-square-foot house is on a nearly 30,000-square-foot lot and has four bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It also features a pool and a private dock. It was built in 1991.

Rieder plans to demolish the current home and build a new one, Thomson said.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are under contract to buy two homes in Admirals Cove, which Thomson also has the listings for.

Earlier this month, the co-founder of a global ad tech company bought a mansion for $6.7 million and the previous month, an attorney and his wife bought a waterfront home for $6 million – both in Admirals Cove.

In August, a former executive at BlackRock bought a Palm Beach house for $8.7 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    jupiter

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Greg Norman with the Jupiter Island home (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Shawn Hood Media) 
    Retired pro golfer Greg Norman lists South Florida compound for $60M
    Retired pro golfer Greg Norman lists South Florida compound for $60M
    Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle with 492 & 494 Mariner Drive (Getty, Google Maps)
    Jupiter’s Admirals Cove residents speak out against Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s plans to move in
    Jupiter’s Admirals Cove residents speak out against Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s plans to move in
    Serena Williams with 7703 Bold Lad Road and 6431 River Pointe Way (Getty, Google Maps)
    Serena Williams sells Palm Beach Gardens home after buying Yadier Molina’s Jupiter mansion
    Serena Williams sells Palm Beach Gardens home after buying Yadier Molina’s Jupiter mansion
    Joseph L. Marinucci & 129 Commodore Drive, Jupiter (Joe Marinucci via LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Ad tech company founder drops $7M on waterfront Jupiter mansion
    Ad tech company founder drops $7M on waterfront Jupiter mansion
    D.R. Horton CEO David Auld and the Reserve at Jupiter site 
    D.R. Horton pays $14M for land in Jupiter and Florida City for two housing projects
    D.R. Horton pays $14M for land in Jupiter and Florida City for two housing projects
    Kevin Smith & 261 Old Jupiter Beach Road, Jupiter (Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, Leibowitz Realty)
    Attorney buys waterfront home in Jupiter for $6M
    Attorney buys waterfront home in Jupiter for $6M
    Justin Daniels and 197 Spyglass Court, Jupiter (Google Maps, Justin Daniels)
    Real estate investor buys waterfront Jupiter home for nearly $7M
    Real estate investor buys waterfront Jupiter home for nearly $7M
    Deborah M. Fretz and 5511 River Cove, Jupiter (Douglas Elliman)
    Retired oil and energy CEO buys waterfront Jupiter home for $6M
    Retired oil and energy CEO buys waterfront Jupiter home for $6M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.