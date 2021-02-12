Open Menu

Moving up: Agriscience firm exec swaps Fisher Island unit for $20M penthouse

Buyer Pierre Brondeau heads agriscience company FMC Corp.

Miami /
Feb.February 12, 2021 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pierre Brondeau and Palazzo Del Sol

Pierre Brondeau and Palazzo Del Sol

The executive chairman of an agricultural sciences company swapped a Fisher Island condo for a larger penthouse in the same building.

Records show Pierre Brondeau and his wife, Melissa, sold unit 7084 at Palazzo Del Sol to PDS Development for $13.5 million. The developer, led by Heinrich von Hanau, sold lower penthouse 7093 to the couple for $20 million.

Pierre Brondeau is executive chairman of FMC Corp, a Philadelphia-based agricultural sciences company that he previously led as chairman and CEO. He will retire in late April, according to a press release.

PDS Development had sold Brondeau unit 7084 in June for $13.5 million. The 4,738-square-foot unit has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit also has 900 square feet of terraces, according to the listing.

The 10,179-square-foot penthouse has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, according to property records.

Palazzo Del Sol was completed in 2016. The 10-story, 43-unit condo building was designed by Kobi Karp, with landscaping by Enzo Enea.

The building is on Fisher Island, one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the country, and can only be reached by ferry, boat or helicopter.

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, recently sold their Palazzo del Sol unit for $16.3 million within about a month of listing it for sale.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fisher Islandmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fisher Island (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)
    Fisher Island homeowners sue to recover more than $11 million in allegedly “unlawful” assessments
    Fisher Island homeowners sue to recover more than $11 million in allegedly “unlawful” assessments
    Michelle Simkins and 6300 North Bay Road (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Michelle Simkins picks up waterfront North Bay Road teardown for $10M
    Michelle Simkins picks up waterfront North Bay Road teardown for $10M
    Ira and Paula Resnick with 1410 South Biscayne Point Road (Getty)
    Photographer pays record $8M for Biscayne Point spec home
    Photographer pays record $8M for Biscayne Point spec home
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee with their unit (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sell Fisher Island condo in one month
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sell Fisher Island condo in one month
    Honey co-founder Ryan Hudson with his new Venetian Islands home. (LinkedIn via Hudson, 508 W Dilido Drive)
    Honey co-founder buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $15M
    Honey co-founder buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $15M
    Len Blavatnik, Vlad Doronin and renderings of the project. (Getty, Aman)
    Aman Miami Beach developer secures approval from historic board
    Aman Miami Beach developer secures approval from historic board
    Linda Lambert with James Curnin and 6445 Allison Road (Getty, Clara Homes)
    Widow of Eastdil’s founder buys waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    Widow of Eastdil’s founder buys waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Apogee Condo (800 S Pointe Drive, Miami Beach) (Photos via Google Maps, Zillow)
    Miami-Dade condo sales fall, dollar volume rises at start of February
    Miami-Dade condo sales fall, dollar volume rises at start of February
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.