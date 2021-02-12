The executive chairman of an agricultural sciences company swapped a Fisher Island condo for a larger penthouse in the same building.

Records show Pierre Brondeau and his wife, Melissa, sold unit 7084 at Palazzo Del Sol to PDS Development for $13.5 million. The developer, led by Heinrich von Hanau, sold lower penthouse 7093 to the couple for $20 million.

Pierre Brondeau is executive chairman of FMC Corp, a Philadelphia-based agricultural sciences company that he previously led as chairman and CEO. He will retire in late April, according to a press release.

PDS Development had sold Brondeau unit 7084 in June for $13.5 million. The 4,738-square-foot unit has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit also has 900 square feet of terraces, according to the listing.

The 10,179-square-foot penthouse has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, according to property records.

Palazzo Del Sol was completed in 2016. The 10-story, 43-unit condo building was designed by Kobi Karp, with landscaping by Enzo Enea.

The building is on Fisher Island, one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the country, and can only be reached by ferry, boat or helicopter.

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, recently sold their Palazzo del Sol unit for $16.3 million within about a month of listing it for sale.